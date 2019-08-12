KPL 2019: Bengaluru to host 15 KPL matches, Mysuru to host 10 matches

The Mysuru Warriors will host the second leg of the tournament

Bengaluru will host the first leg of the Karnataka Premier League 2019 from August 16 to 23, according to a new schedule announced by the Karnataka State Cricket Association on Sunday.

The season will kick off with Bengaluru Blasters taking on the Mysuru Warriors on 16th of August at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru. Rest of the matchdays will feature doubleheaders till the end of the round robin format and the qualification to the finals will be made through play-offs, following a similar template to the Indian Premier League.

The second leg in Hubli has been canceled due to the heavy rains in the region and its five matches have been reallocated to Bengaluru and Mysuru, with the City of Palaces organizing the final on August 31.

The teams will get one rest/travel day on August 24 to shift from Bangalore to Mysuru. In all, Bengaluru will host 15 KPL matches and Mysuru, 10 matches.

In a big boost for the most successful T20 league in the country, Dream XI, fantasy sports bigwigs and the first Indian gaming company to enter the ‘Unicorn Club’, have signed up as a Powered-By Sponsor. They have struck up a mega three-year deal with the KPL.

The KPL garnered 42.8 million unique viewers and 353.1 million average impressions in 2018, recording a growth of 17% over the last season and is primed for a massive spurt in 2019.

Vimal Elaichi, TCL, Nippon Paint, LIC and Star Air (Sanjay Godhawat Group) have also entered the KPL family as associate partners. KPL continues to have the patronage of Cycle Pure Agarbathies as the Umpire Partner and Associate Sponsor.

Here's the updated Match schedule of KPL 2019-

Bengaluru will host matches from Aug 16-23, Mysuru will host the final leg