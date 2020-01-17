Srikar Bharat called in as cover for Rishabh Pant

KS Bharat

According to reports, Srikar Bharat has been called in as cover for the injured Rishabh Pant for the remainder of the ODI series between India and Australia. The wicket-keeper, who averages over 37 in First-Class cricket, has been a prolific contributor for Andhra Pradesh in the domestic circuit.

In fact, he was even brought into the fold as a back-up for Wriddhiman Saha in the recently concluded Day-Night Test between India and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens.

However, his List A record leaves a lot to be desired, thereby casting the BCCI’s decision as even more perplexing. In 51 games, he averages a shade over 28 and boasts a middling strike-rate of 69.

Having said that though, there weren’t many alternatives the selectors could’ve opted for, considering Sanju Samson is slated to represent India A in New Zealand and Saha hasn’t been looked upon as a limited-overs option.

Pant, who suffered a concussion during the 1st ODI at Mumbai, is currently undergoing an observation period at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, wherein a further assessment would allow the Men In Blue to ascertain if he would be fit enough to take part in the 3rd ODI at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In his absence, KL Rahul looks primed to fulfill wicket-keeping duties when India and Australia lock horns at Rajkot on the 17th of January, 2020.