5 star Indian cricketers who have played more Tests than Kuldeep Yadav despite making their debut after him

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Jul 26, 2025 21:49 IST
India v England - 3rd Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Kuldeep Yadav bowls in the Rajkot Test against England in February 2024 (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Team India's left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has not played a single Test during the ongoing series in England. India have preferred all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar over him. There has been plenty of debate over Kuldeep's non-selection, but he continues to remain out of favor.

Ad

In a press conference after the third day's play in the ongoing Manchester Test, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel explained that the management is trying to find a way to fit Kuldeep into the playing XI. He, however, lamented that as of now it's difficult since they want the batting line-up to be a bit longer and stronger.

Remaining out of the Test playing XI for extended periods is nothing new for Kuldeep. The 30-year-old made his red-ball debut for India back in March 2017 against Australia in Dharamsala. Over a period of eight years, he has played only 13 Tests, claiming 56 wickets at an impressive average of 22.16, with four five-fers and three four-fers.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Amid the debate around Kuldeep's continued non-selection in the Test XI, we look at five star Indian cricketers who made their debut after the spinner, but had played more Tests than him.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made his Test debut in July 2023 against West Indies in Roseau. It was a memorable debut for the youngster as he smashed 171 and bagged the Player of the Match.

Having established himself as a key member of the team, Jaiswal has already featured in 23 Test matches and has scored 2,089 runs at an average of 49.73, with the aid of five hundreds and 12 half-centuries, with a best of 214*.

Ad

#2 Mohammed Siraj

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj made his Test debut against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the iconic 2020-21 series. Playing in only his third Test in Brisbane, he claimed 5-75 in the second innings.

Ad

The ongoing match in Manchester is Siraj's 40 Test. In 74 innings, the right-arm pacer has claimed 114 wickets at an average of 31.84, with four five-fers. His best of 6-15 was registered against South Africa in Cape Town in January 2024.

#3 Shubman Gill

Team India's current Test captain Shubman Gill also made his red-ball debut at the international level after Kuldeep. Gill debuted in the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the MCG during the 2020-21 tour. The youngster scored 45 & 35* on debut and followed it up with 50 & 31 in Sydney and 7 & 91 in Brisbane.

Ad

Gill is currently playing in his 36th Test match. At the time of writing, he was unbeaten on 59 in India's second innings in Manchester. The Indian captain has notched up 2,500-plus runs in the format at an average in excess of 40, with eight hundreds and a best of 269.

#4 Rishabh Pant

Team India's dashing wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant made his Test debut more than a year after Kuldeep. Pant's Test debut came against England in Nottingham in August 2018. Playing in only his third Test, the southpaw gave a demonstration of his batting talent, slamming 114 off 146 at The Oval.

Ad
Ad

The ongoing Test at Old Trafford is Pant's 47 red-ball match for India. Following his valiant half-century in the first innings, he has 3,427 runs to his name at an average of 44.50, with eight tons and 18 half-centuries. His best of 159* came against Australia in Sydney in January 2019.

#5 Jasprit Bumrah

Team India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah also debuted in Tests after Kuldeep. The fast bowler played his first Test for India against South Africa in Cape Town in January 2018. In his third Test, he registered his maiden Test five-fer, claiming 5-54 in the first innings in Johannesburg.

The ongoing contest in Manchester is Bumrah's 48 Test match. Following his first innings performance in the game against England, he has 219 wickets to his name at an average of 19.82, with 15 five-fers and a best of 6-27.

About the author
Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert

Twitter icon

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications