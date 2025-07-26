5 star Indian cricketers who have played more Tests than Kuldeep Yadav despite making their debut after him

Team India's left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has not played a single Test during the ongoing series in England. India have preferred all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar over him. There has been plenty of debate over Kuldeep's non-selection, but he continues to remain out of favor.In a press conference after the third day's play in the ongoing Manchester Test, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel explained that the management is trying to find a way to fit Kuldeep into the playing XI. He, however, lamented that as of now it's difficult since they want the batting line-up to be a bit longer and stronger.Remaining out of the Test playing XI for extended periods is nothing new for Kuldeep. The 30-year-old made his red-ball debut for India back in March 2017 against Australia in Dharamsala. Over a period of eight years, he has played only 13 Tests, claiming 56 wickets at an impressive average of 22.16, with four five-fers and three four-fers.Amid the debate around Kuldeep's continued non-selection in the Test XI, we look at five star Indian cricketers who made their debut after the spinner, but had played more Tests than him.#1 Yashasvi JaiswalTeam India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made his Test debut in July 2023 against West Indies in Roseau. It was a memorable debut for the youngster as he smashed 171 and bagged the Player of the Match.Having established himself as a key member of the team, Jaiswal has already featured in 23 Test matches and has scored 2,089 runs at an average of 49.73, with the aid of five hundreds and 12 half-centuries, with a best of 214*.#2 Mohammed SirajTeam India pacer Mohammed Siraj made his Test debut against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the iconic 2020-21 series. Playing in only his third Test in Brisbane, he claimed 5-75 in the second innings.The ongoing match in Manchester is Siraj's 40 Test. In 74 innings, the right-arm pacer has claimed 114 wickets at an average of 31.84, with four five-fers. His best of 6-15 was registered against South Africa in Cape Town in January 2024.#3 Shubman GillTeam India's current Test captain Shubman Gill also made his red-ball debut at the international level after Kuldeep. Gill debuted in the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the MCG during the 2020-21 tour. The youngster scored 45 &amp; 35* on debut and followed it up with 50 &amp; 31 in Sydney and 7 &amp; 91 in Brisbane.Gill is currently playing in his 36th Test match. At the time of writing, he was unbeaten on 59 in India's second innings in Manchester. The Indian captain has notched up 2,500-plus runs in the format at an average in excess of 40, with eight hundreds and a best of 269.#4 Rishabh PantTeam India's dashing wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant made his Test debut more than a year after Kuldeep. Pant's Test debut came against England in Nottingham in August 2018. Playing in only his third Test, the southpaw gave a demonstration of his batting talent, slamming 114 off 146 at The Oval.The ongoing Test at Old Trafford is Pant's 47 red-ball match for India. Following his valiant half-century in the first innings, he has 3,427 runs to his name at an average of 44.50, with eight tons and 18 half-centuries. His best of 159* came against Australia in Sydney in January 2019.#5 Jasprit BumrahTeam India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah also debuted in Tests after Kuldeep. The fast bowler played his first Test for India against South Africa in Cape Town in January 2018. In his third Test, he registered his maiden Test five-fer, claiming 5-54 in the first innings in Johannesburg.The ongoing contest in Manchester is Bumrah's 48 Test match. Following his first innings performance in the game against England, he has 219 wickets to his name at an average of 19.82, with 15 five-fers and a best of 6-27.