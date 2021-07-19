Kuldeep Yadav is capable of much more, he just needed a boost and this performance will hopefully give him that: Deep Dasgupta

Former Indian wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta feels that although Kuldeep Yadav picked up wickets, he bowled many loose balls during his spell in the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka. Dasgupta believes the chinaman spinner needs to work more on his accuracy and not let off the pressure, to cement his place in the ODI team.

The former Team India wicket-keeper opined that picking up wickets would have boosted Kuldeep Yadav's confidence as the bowler has been on a lean patch in recent times. Deep Dasgupta hopes the exciting spinner will procure confidence from this game and build on a good performance to get better as the series progresses.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the commenter said:

"Lack of confidence has been the major issue for Kuldeep Yadav in the last two years. Confidence cannot be regained by sitting on the bench or just traveling with the team and not getting game time. It's retrieved only by playing on the field and performing well by picking up wickets in the case of a bowler. In the first ODI, Kuldeep bowled well so his confidence levels must have been boosted by it."

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal can now play together as Hardik is back to bowling: Dasgupta

He also opined that Hardik Pandya's return to bowling might allow the team management to use Kuldeep and Chahal together in the ODI line-up. The wrist spinners have not been able to play together over the last two years, as the team management is worried about batting depth and team balance.

But now, with Hardik back in the bowling department, the duo can reunite and hunt the opposition down by operating in tandem.

"Kuldeep and Chahal would have got confidence after yesterday's game, but they can still bowl a lot better. Kuldeep bowled a lot of loose and boundary deliveries during his spell yesterday. The opposition batters were not that capable of converting the average balls into boundaries. We all know that Kuldeep Yadav is capable of much more, as he has proven by his performances in the past, he just needed a boost and this performance will hopefully give him that."

