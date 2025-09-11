Kuldeep Yadav vs Adam Zampa - comparing their stats after 41 T20Is

Kuldeep Yadav starred with an impressive four-wicket haul as Team India beat hosts UAE by nine wickets in match number two of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 10. Sent into bat by India, UAE were bundled out for 57 in 13.1 overs as Kuldeep claimed 4-7, while Shivam Dube picked up 3-4.

Kuldeep claimed three wickets in the ninth over of UAE's innings as the batting side crumbled to 50-5. Keeper-batter Rahul Chopra (3) was caught at long-on as he tried to hoick a floated delivery. UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem (19) was then trapped lbw as he missed his sweep. In the same over, Harshit Kaushik (2) was bowled by a googly.

The Indian left-arm wrist-spinner was named Player of the Match for his bowling exploits as the Men in Blue registered a record win, chasing the target of 58 in just 4.3 overs. Kuldeep has featured in 41 T20Is so far. In the wake of his excellent performance against UAE, we compare his stats with seasoned Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa at the same stage.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Adam Zampa - Who has more wickets and a better average after 41 T20Is?

In 41 T20Is, Kuldeep has picked up 73 wickets at an impressive average of 13.39. Of his T20Is scalps, 17 have come in nine games against West Indies at an average of 13.41. The 30-year-old has also picked up 12 wickets in nine T20Is against Sri Lanka at an average of 18.50 and eight in six games against Australia, averaging 19. In three T20Is against England, he has eight scalps, averaging 9.62.

After 41 T20Is, Zampa had 43 wickets to his name at an average of 22.67. Of his T20I scalps after 41 matches, 14 came in seven matches against Sri Lanka at an average of 11.28. He also picked up nine wickets in 11 matches against India, averaging 22.44. Further, he had five wickets in five matches against South Africa (average 21) and five scalps in seven T20Is against New Zealand (average 34.20).

Kuldeep Yadav vs Adam Zampa - Who has a better economy rate after 41 T20Is?

Having played 41 T20Is, Kuldeep has an excellent economy rate of 6.72. The wrist-spinner has an economy rate of 6.33 in six innings against Australia and 6.07 in five innings against New Zealand. Further, he has managed an economy of 6.41 in three innings against England and 8.94 in three innings against South Africa.

After 41 T20Is, Zampa had an economy rate of 6.92. The experienced Aussie leg-spinner had an economy rate of 6.12 in 10 innings against India and 6.0 in five innings against South Africa. Further, he had an economy of 5.64 in seven innings against Sri Lanka and 7.43 in six innings against Pakistan.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Adam Zampa - Who has more four-fers after 41 T20Is?

In 41 T20Is, Kuldeep has picked up two four-fers and two five-fers. His best of 5-17 was registered against South Africa in Johannesburg in December 2023. The wrist-spinner also picked up 5-24 against England in Manchester (July 2018) and 4-21 against Ireland in Dublin (June 2018).

Player Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Kuldeep Yadav 73 13.39 6.72 5-17 2 2 Adam Zampa 43 22.67 6.92 3-14 0 0

(Kuldeep vs Zampa - bowling stats comparison after 41 T20Is)

After 41 T20Is, Zampa did not have any four-wicket haul to his name. His best of 3-14 came against Sri Lanka in Adelaide in October 2019. Zampa also picked up 3-16 against the same opposition in Colombo in September 2016 and 3-23 against Bangladesh in 2016 T20 World Cup clash in Bengaluru.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Adam Zampa - Who has a better record in wins after 41 T20Is?

Kuldeep has featured in 27 T20Is that the Men in Blue have won. In winning causes, he has picked up 61 wickets at an average of 10.32 and an economy rate of 6.46. The Uttar Pradesh cricketer has two five-fers and two four-fers in wins. In 11 games that India have lost, he has picked up 10 wickets, averaging 29.40.

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Kuldeep Yadav 27 61 10.32 6.46 5-17 2 2 Adam Zampa 23 33 14.69 6.02 3-14 0 0

(Kuldeep vs Zampa - bowling stats comparison in wins after 41 T20Is)

Of his first 41 T20Is, Zampa was part of 22 matches that Australia won. In winning causes, he claimed 33 wickets at an average of 14.69 and an economy rate of 6.02. In 17 matches that the Aussies lost, the leg-spinner picked up only 10 wickets at an average of 46.

