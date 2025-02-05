Kuldeep Yadav vs Adil Rashid - comparing their stats after 106 ODIs

Kuldeep Yadav is India's No.1 specialist spinner in ODIs right now. The left-arm wrist-spinner played a major role in India's success in ODIs in 2023, helping the nation become the Asia Cup champions and reach the World Cup final.

On the other side, Adil Rashid has been England's go-to spinner in ODI cricket for years now. The right-arm leg-spinner has stepped up and delivered the goods consistently for his team.

Adil Rashid and Kuldeep Yadav will go head-to-head in the upcoming India vs England ODI series. Before the two spinners clash, here's a look at their stats comparison after 106 matches.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav vs Adil Rashid - Who has more wickets after 106 ODIs?

Kuldeep Yadav made his ODI debut for India in 2017. The left-arm wrist-spinner has represented the nation in 106 ODIs so far, scalping 172 wickets. Notably, the left-arm wrist-spinner has accounted for 20.21 percent of the wickets that India has taken in the 106 matches that he has played, highlighting his massive impact on the team's performance.

Adil Rashid started his ODI career way back in 2009. He has played 143 ODIs for his country, but to ensure a fair comparison, we will consider only the first 106 ODIs of Rashid's career. His 106th appearance came in an ODI against Australia at Old Trafford on September 16, 2020.

Rashid bowled an expensive spell of 1/68 in 7.4 overs during that game. His wicket tally was 155 wickets, which is 17 less than Kuldeep. Thus, the Indian spinner takes the point here.

Score: Yadav 1 - 0 Rashid.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav vs Adil Rashid - Who has the better bowling strike rate after 106 ODIs?

Bowling strike rate matters a lot in limited-overs cricket because it shows how many balls a bowler takes to pick up a wicket on an average. Kuldeep's bowling strike rate is 31.22, meaning he strikes at least once in every 32 balls.

Adil Rashid's strike rate was 33.90 after his 106th ODI appearance for England in 2020. Once again, Kuldeep's performance is better than Rashid's, which gives him the second point as well.

Score: Yadav 2 - 0 Rashid.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav vs Adil Rashid - Who has the better bowling average after 106 ODIs?

Another crucial metric for a bowler in limited-overs cricket is bowling average. It shows the average number of runs that a bowler concedes to take a wicket for his team.

Kuldeep Yadav's bowling average after 106 ODI matches for India stands at 26, showing that he takes one wicket every 26 runs that he gives to the opponent team.

Adil Rashid's bowling average bumped up from 31.44 to 31.67 after his 106th ODI match for England. On an average, Rashid gave away 31.67 runs to take a wicket for England in his first 106 games.

Even Rashid's economy rate was 5.6 was higher than Kuldeep's. Thus, the Indian spinner clean-sweeps Rashid in this ODI comparison.

Final score: Yadav 3 - 0 Rashid.

