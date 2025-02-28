Kuldeep Yadav vs Mitchell Santner - comparing their stats after 110 ODIs 

The 2025 Champions Trophy is in full swing, with India and New Zealand dominating Group A. Both teams have won their first two matches and secured their spots in the semi-finals. The Men in Blue and the Black Caps will now face off in their final group-stage game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 2.

Ad

Both teams will be eager to maintain their strong form heading into the semi-finals. With some key players in top shape and the pitch providing decent support for spin, India’s Kuldeep Yadav and New Zealand’s captain Mitchell Santner will be looking to showcase their skills.

Both spinners have taken three wickets in two matches, and with the India-New Zealand game approaching, this article compares the stats of Kuldeep and Santner after 110 ODIs.

Ad

Trending

Comparing the stats of Kuldeep Yadav and Mitchell Santner after 110 ODIs

#1 Most wickets

Kuldeep Yadav made his ODI debut for India against the West Indies in 2017 and rapidly established himself as the nation's leading spinner. The left-arm wrist-spinner has since played 110 ODIs, taking 177 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls.

Player Matches Innings Wickets 5-wicket hauls Kuldeep Yadav 110 107 177 2 Mitchell Santner 110 109 112 2

Ad

In contrast, Mitchell Santner debuted in ODIs in 2015. The 33-year-old has played 115 ODIs for New Zealand, claiming 120 wickets. In his first 110 matches, Santner took 112 wickets, also featuring two five-wicket hauls.

#2 Bowling average and strike rate

Spinners play a vital role in the middle overs of ODI cricket, often tasked with breaking key partnerships. Kuldeep Yadav has taken 177 wickets in 110 ODIs at an average of 26.24, meaning he claims a wicket for every 26 runs conceded. The 30-year-old also boasts a strike rate of 31.58, taking a wicket roughly every five to six overs.

Ad

Player Matches Average Strike rate Kuldeep Yadav 110 26.24 31.58 Mitchell Santner 110 36.98 45.78

Ad

In contrast, Mitchell Santner had an average of 36.98 after his first 110 ODIs, with a strike rate of 45.78—both of which are higher than Kuldeep’s, indicating a less frequent wicket-taking rate.

#3 Economy rate

Another key factor for bowlers in limited-overs cricket is their economy rate. Kuldeep Yadav has performed reasonably well in this aspect, maintaining an economy rate of 4.98 after 110 ODIs.

Player Matches Economy rate Kuldeep Yadav 110 4.98 Mitchell Santner 110 4.85

Ad

In comparison, Mitchell Santner had a slightly better economy rate of 4.85 after the same number of matches, surpassing Kuldeep by a small margin.

#4 Home-away record

Kuldeep Yadav has featured in 110 ODIs for India, with 50 of those matches played on home soil, where he has taken 78 wickets, including his best figures of 4/6. His record away from home is even more impressive, as he has picked up 99 wickets in 60 matches, with both of his five-wicket hauls coming in those games.

Ad

Player Matches/Home Wickets/Home Kuldeep Yadav 50 78 Matches/Away Wickets/Away 60 99 Mitchell Santner Matches/Home Wickets/Home 47 46 Matches/Away Wickets/Away 63 66

Ad

On the other hand, of Mitchell Santner's first 110 ODIs, 47 were played at home, where he took 46 wickets. In 63 away games, the left-arm spinner claimed 66 wickets, with both of his five-wicket hauls coming in overseas matches.

#5 Best figures

Kuldeep Yadav's career-best figures in ODI cricket came in his 21st match against England in 2018 at Trent Bridge, where he finished with an impressive 6/25.

Player Best figures Kuldeep Yadav 6/25 Mitchell Santner 5/50

Ad

In comparison, Mitchell Santner recorded his career-best performance against Ireland in 2017, taking 5/50.

#6 Record in ICC ODI tournaments

Playing in his first Champions Trophy (2025), Kuldeep Yadav has taken three wickets in two matches, with an average of 27.66 and a strike rate of 38.

Additionally, the 30-year-old has competed in two ODI World Cups (2019 and 2023), claiming 21 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 36.23 and a strike rate of 46.33.

Player Tournament Matches Wickets Average Strike rate Kuldeep Yadav Champions Trophy (2025) 2 3 27.66 38 World Cup (2019 and 2023) 18 21 36.23 46.33

Ad

On the other hand, New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner has featured in two ODI World Cups (2019 and 2023), claiming 22 wickets in 20 matches at an average of 35.09 and a strike rate of 43.54.

Player Tournament Matches Wickets Average Strike rate Mitchell Santner World Cup (2019 and 2023) 20 22 35.09 43.54 Champions Trophy (2017 and 2025) 5 4 52.75 57

Ad

Additionally, the 33-year-old has played in two ICC Champions Trophies (2017 and 2025). In the 2017 edition, he took one wicket in two innings across three games, with an average of 101 and a strike rate of 108. Meanwhile, in the ongoing 2025 edition, Santner has claimed three wickets in two innings at an average of 36.66 and a strike rate of 40.

Conclusion

Both Kuldeep Yadav and Mitchell Santner have made a significant impact in 50-over cricket. Kuldeep stands out with his higher wicket tally and strike rate, reflecting his aggressive and attacking approach.

On the other hand, Santner’s consistency and ability to control the game with his economy rate make him a dependable performer for New Zealand. Both players have proven to be invaluable assets to their respective teams, playing crucial roles in their sides' success.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news