"Lack of genuine pace options" - Fans react as England announce playing XI for first 2023 Ashes Test

England have announced their playing XI for the first Ashes Test against Australia, which starts at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday, June 16.
Ben Stokes will continue the lead the Bazball style of cricket, with wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow set for a comeback after recovering from his leg injury, which he sustained in August last year.
Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley will open the innings for England. Ollie Pope, Joe Root, and Harry Brook form the middle order. The lower middle order comprises Stokes and Bairstow, followed by all-rounder Moeen Ali, who will make his Test comeback after 21 months.
Besides Ali, the bowling unit comprises James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, and Stuart Broad. The trio are likely to be rotated with Chris Woakes and Mark Wood throughout the five-match Test series.
Interestingly, the hosts have decided to play with one bowler short, with Stokes doubtful to bowl.
Fans on Twitter expressed excitement to witness the return of spin all-rounder Moeen Ali but were disappointed at the absence of pacer Mark Wood. One tweeted:
"Plenty of batting but lack of genuine pace options seems problematic, especially if the pitch is flat. Wood could have been in there - at least he offers something different."
Here are some of the other Twitter reactions:
England XI for first Ashes Test: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonathan Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, and James Anderson.
“No question marks” – Moeen Ali explains how Ben Stokes persuaded him to ‘Bazball’ style of cricket in Ashes
Moeen Ali recently revealed that the Bazball style of cricket under Ben Stokes was too good for him to refuse to play for England in the Ashes. He said:
"Stokesy messaged me with a question mark: 'Ashes?'. I hadn't heard the news on Leachy at the time. So, I just said 'LOL'. Then the news came through, and I had a chat with him. That was it."
He continued:
"I spoke to Stokesy about how he talks to batters. 'Look, it would be perfect for the way you play'. There are no question marks over any shots you play, which gives me license to play a few more rash shots, I guess. Even with the ball, he is more on the aggressive side. I know I go for runs, but Stokesy also knows there are some wicket-taking deliveries in between. That's all he cares about."
Ali has, so far, scalped 195 wickets and amassed 2914 runs in 64 Tests. Interestingly, both Ali and Stokes spent time in the same dugout for Champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during IPL 2023.
Click here to check out the full England and Australia squads for Ashes 2023.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.