Lanka Premier League 2021: Best playing XI of the season

The second edition of the Lanka Premier League is in the history books. Once again, the Jaffna-based franchise emerged as the LPL champions. Playing under Thisara Perera's captaincy, the Jaffna Kings beat Galle Gladiators in the summit clash to capture the LPL 2021 trophy.

Apart from Jaffna and Galle, Colombo Stars, Dambulla Giants and Kandy Warriors also participated in Lanka Premier League 2021. The Stars and the Giants made it to the second round, while the Warriors were eliminated in the first round after winning only two of their eight matches.

With Lanka Premier League 2021 done and dusted, let's have a look at the best playing XI of the season.

Openers - Kusal Mendis (WK) and Avishka Fernando

Galle Gladiators opener Kusal Mendis was the best batter in Lanka Premier League 2021. The wicket-keeper batter amassed 327 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of close to 150. He scored two fifties in the tournament.

Opening the innings with him is Avishka Fernando. He was the top-scorer for champions Jaffna Kings, aggregating 312 runs in 10 innings. Fernando registered one ton and two half-centuries in LPL 2021.

Middle Order - Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik and Dinesh Chandimal

Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Shoaib Malik played an integral role in the Jaffna Kings' championship win. While Tom scored 296 runs at a strike rate of 137.03. Malik amassed 164 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 150+.

The two Jaffna Kings stars will have the backing of Colombo Stars wicket-keeper Dinesh Chandimal in the middle-order. Chandimal was the best batter from his side, scoring 277 runs at an average of 46.16.

All Rounders - Thisara Perera (C), Samit Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga

Thisara Perera led the Lanka Premier Premier League champions Jaffna Kings

All-rounder Thisara Perera will lead the best XI of Lanka Premier League 2021. The Jaffna Kings skipper scored 190 runs and picked up four wickets in the competition. His teammate Wanindu Hasaranga also makes the cut to the team, having scored 89 runs at a strike rate of 185.41 and picked up 11 wickets in LPL 2021.

Galle Gladiators all-rounder Samit Patel completes the all-rounders' section. The England player was the most successful bowler in the tournament with 16 wickets at a strike rate of 14.2.

Bowlers - Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera and Jayden Seales

Maheesh Theekshana was the best bowler for champions Jaffna Kings

Maheesh Theekshana was the leading wicket-taker for the Jaffna Kings in Lanka Premier League 2021. The off-spinner bagged 16 wickets in 10 matches, with his best bowling figures being 4/25.

Dushmantha Chameera and Jayden Seales will lead the pace attack of the team. Seales played an instrumental role in Jaffna's triumph by scalping 15 wickets in just six innings. Meanwhile, Chameera took 13 wickets in nine games for the Colombo Stars.

Best Playing XI from Lanka Premier League 2021

Kusal Mendis (WK), Avishka Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Dinesh Chandimal, Thisara Perera (C), Samit Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera and Jayden Seales.

