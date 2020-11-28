Lanka Premier League, Colombo Kings v Galle Gladiators: Who will win today's LPL 2020 match?

Colombo Kings and Galle Gladiators will face off in match number four of the Lanka Premier League, LPL 2020, at Hambantota on Saturday. Both teams head into the game having experienced contrasting fortunes in their respective opening matches.

Colombo Kings spectacularly overcame Kandy Tuskers in a cliffhanger. Chasing a mammoth 219, they recovered from 167 for 6 to tie the game and then shut out Kandy Tuskers in the Super Over.

Galle Gladiators, in contrast, came second-best against a well-rounded Jaffna Stallions outfit. Their batting was pretty ordinary, and their bowling fell completely flat in the wake of an assault from Avishka Fernando.

Form Guide: Colombo Kings

Dinesh Chanimdal

Colombo Kings would go into the clash against Galle Gladiators on a high. Although their bowling was under-par against Kandy Tuskers, they excelled with the bat, with multiple impressive contributions in a chase of 220.

Dinesh Chanimdal once again proved what an outstanding talent he is with a sizzling 80 from 46 balls. He set up the chase wonderfully well for Colombo Kings.

Isuru Udana then came on and played a blistering cameo of 34 from 12 balls, smashing four sixes to lift Colombo Kings to the Super Over. He then bowled the Super Over to ensure victory points for the Kings.

However, Colombo Kings will need to give some thought to their bowling. Apart from Udana, all the others failed to make any kind of impact.

Form Guide: Galle Gladiators

Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi put on a one-man show for Galle Gladiators against Jaffna Stallions. He blasted 58 from 23 to lift his side to a competitive total from a hopeless position.

Afridi was also economical with the ball and picked up a brilliant running catch in the deep. However, his best efforts weren’t enough to stop Jaffna Stallions from gunning them down by eight wickets.

The likes of Chadwick Walton and Bhanuka Rajapaksa will have to assume greater responsibility with the bat against Colombo Kings.

In the bowling department, left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir kept things tight with 1 for 29. However, the rest, barring Afridi, couldn’t make any sort of impression.

Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators: Match Prediction

Colombo Kings will have an advantage over Galle Gladiators considering the fact that they won from a near-improbable position against Kandy Tuskers.

Udana and Chandimal will be high on confidence after an impressive show. Qais Ahmad also made crucial contributions with the bat and the ball.

In contrast, Galle Gladiators seem to be heavily dependent on Afridi and Amir. If the duo fire, the side can harbor hopes of a win. If Gunathilaka lifts his strike rate, he can be dangerous too.

However, the fact that Galle Gladiators will be playing back-to-back games also gives Colombo Kings an advantage.

Prediction: Colombo Kings to win