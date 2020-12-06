Lanka Premier League: Kandy Tuskers vs Colombo Kings: Who won yesterday’s LPL 2020 match?

Colombo Kings put up a dominating bowling performance in match 13 of LPL 2020 to defeat Kandy Tuskers by seven wickets. Batting first after winning the toss, Kandy Tuskers put up a highly disappointing performance as Colombo Kings restricted them to 105 in 19.2 overs.

Colombo Kings lost a few quick wickets in response but were never in any danger in the chase as Dinesh Chandimal (35 from 39 balls) and Ashan Priyanjan (26 not out from 27) saw them home with ease in 14.1 overs.

While chasing a small target, Laurie Evans edged Munaf Patel behind the stumps for 5 while DJ Bell-Drummond also poked at one from Vishwa Fernando to be caught in the slips for 11.

When Colombo Kings skipper Mathews was trapped in front by a full ball from Nuwan Pradeep that angled in, Kandy Tuskers would have entertained faint hopes of a comeback at 52 for 3. Chandimala and Priyanjan, however, completely shut the door on Kandy Tuskers.

Colombo Kings' bowling tramples Kandy Tuskers

Qais Ahmad

Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz again started with a bang for Kandy Tuskers, slamming Colombo Kings skipper Angelo Mathews for a four and a six in the first over. However, at the other end, after surviving a couple of close run out chances, Kusal Perera perished for four, top-edging Dushmantha Chameera behind the wickets.

Kusal Mendis also fell for 5, run out following a terrible mix-up with Gurbaz who did not respond to Mendis’ call for a run. It was a disastrous day for Kandy Tuskers as, despite surviving multiple chances, they could not take advantage of the situation.

Following the dismissal of Mendis, it was imperative for Gurbaz to carry on. However, having hit a six off Andre Russell, he fell to the same bowler next ball, foxed by a slower ball.

Advertisement

Gurbaz’s 34 off 21 turned out to be the top score as the middle and lower order completely crumbled. The in-form Brendan Taylor was sent back for 3 by Mathews while Qais Ahmad trapped Asela Gunaratne and Dilruwan Perera in front of the stumps to leave Kandy Tuskers in dire straits at 85 for 6.

Young leg-spinner Ahmad finished with sensational figures of 2 for 8 while Ashan Priyanjan and Thikshila De Silva claimed two wickets in the first and second over, respectively. The experienced Chameera bowled his four overs for only 17.

LPL 2020: Kandy Tuskers vs Colombo Kings: Who was the Man of the Match?

There were multiple candidates competing for the honor of man of the match, all of them being Colombo Kings' bowlers. Leggie Ahmad was exceptional with figures of 2 for 8 from four overs. Priyanjan picked up two wickets and also contributed a crucial 26 not out with the bat.

It was Chameera, though, who walked away with the man-of-the-match award. He gave away only 17 runs in his four overs, and more significantly, got the key scalp of Kusal Perera. Kandy Tuskers could never recover from the setback.