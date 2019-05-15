×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

SK Flashback: Sri Lanka finish on the right side of a cliff-hanger in World Cup 2007

Indra Vikram Singh
ANALYST
Feature
231   //    15 May 2019, 19:26 IST

ICC Cricket World Cup Super Eights - England v Sri Lanka
ICC Cricket World Cup Super Eights - England v Sri Lanka

If the Sri Lankans were involved in a last-wicket thriller at the Providence Stadium a week earlier, they featured in a last-ball thriller at another new venue, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound, Antigua.

Sanath Jayasuriya struck the ball well, crashing 4 fours and a six in his 26-ball 25, but paceman Sajid Mahmood hit back to dismiss him and Kumar Sangakkara. As fortunes swung like a yo-yo in this match, Upul Tharanga and Mahela Jayawardene strung together a 91-run stand.

Then wickets started tumbling regularly as Andrew Flintoff prised out three key wickets. Sri Lanka folded for 235 as the overs ran out, and nobody knew whether this was a winning total. Sajid returned with a haul of four for 50 off 9 overs.

With a poor crowd response in this tournament until then, the gates were now thrown open, and people began to filter in. 

Chaminda Vaas had skipper Michael Vaughan caught behind for a duck, and Lasith Malinga removed the other opener Ed Joyce. England were gasping for breath at 11 for two in 5.2 overs.

The tide turned once more, and for the second time in the match the third wicket partnership yielded 90 runs. Ian Bell (47) and Kevin Pietersen (58) resurrected the innings, but predictably the England innings went into a tailspin thereafter with Dilhara Fernando striking two vital blows.

Only this time, 21-year-old Ravi Bopara and wicketkeeper Paul Nixon halted further inroads. They kept up with the asking-rate of around a run a ball.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. And Nixon stunned everybody with his audacity, reverse-sweeping the great Muralitharan not once, but twice, for a six and a four, as that 48th over produced 13 runs.

19 runs were needed off the last two overs, and Malinga once again had the ball in his hands at a crucial juncture. He conceded just three runs in his first four balls, and off the fifth delivery had Nixon taken by the skipper. Bopara cover-drove the last ball for a four.

Advertisement

12 runs were required off the final over to be bowled by the mercurial Fernando. Bopara had to take chances, and scooped the second delivery over short-fine leg to the boundary.

Four runs came off the next three deliveries. Now three runs were required off the last ball.

The tension was unbearable as Fernando ran in to bowl to Bopara. The batsman backed away to leg to make room, and the bowler bailed out. The lanky Fernando trudged back to his bowling mark.

Everybody in the stadium was transfixed.

Fernando ran in once more. Again Bopara stepped away and aimed a hit over cover. Fernando was right on target, Bopara missed and the ball crashed into the stumps. Sri Lanka pulled off a two-run win to balance out the disappointment of Providence Stadium a week earlier.

Vaughan vented his disappointment after the match: “We are just gutted. I always thought we would get over the line in that last over.”

But it was not to be for them. Just as Malinga’s amazing strikes were not enough to pip South Africa, the enthralling Bopara-Nixon act just failed to see England home.  

Sri Lanka: 235 all out (50 overs), England: 233 for 8 wickets (50 overs) (CWC 2007)

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on ICC World Cup, schedule, news, points table, live score, most runs, most wickets and fantasy tips.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka Cricket England Cricket Dilhara Fernando Ravi Bopara
Advertisement
SK Flashback: Sanath Jayasuriya reaffirms reputation as scintillating hitter at the 1996 World Cup
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Aravinda's brilliance catapults Lanka to the World Cup pinnacle in 1996
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Malinga's unprecedented feat lights up brand new stadium in 2007 World Cup
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Runs galore as Sri Lanka overcome Zimbabwe in last over finish at 1992 World Cup
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Inspired Asantha de Mel carries the day for Sri Lanka in a shattering Kiwi defeat in the 1983 World Cup
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Inspired Sri Lankan effort in a nail-biting win over South Africa at the 1992 World Cup
RELATED STORY
10 times an unfancied bowler tore through a top batting side
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Awesome power of record-breaker Richards in the Reliance World Cup 1987
RELATED STORY
Looking back at Adam Gilchrist's 149 in 2007 World Cup Final that blew Sri Lanka away
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Vaas knocks up four first up in the 2003 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us