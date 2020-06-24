×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Lasith Malinga may have to stop kissing the ball, says Sachin Tendulkar

  • Sachin Tendulkar light-heartedly said that Lasith Malinga's ritual of kissing the ball might no longer be legal
  • ICC has brought changes in rules and regulations and one of those rules is the ban on usage of saliva to shine the ball.
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 24 Jun 2020, 00:32 IST
Sachin Tendulkar says that Lasith Malinga
Sachin Tendulkar says that Lasith Malinga's ritual of kissing the ball might no longer be legal.

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to poke fun at Lasith Malinga's ritual of kissing the ball before run-up, saying that it is something that would no longer be considered legal after ICC made changes in rules and regulations.

These rule changes were made due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The change in rules included the ban on the usage of saliva to shine the ball which prompted Sachin Tendulkar to make the light-hearted tweet about Lasith Malinga.

Sachin Tendulkar and Lasith Malinga have been great friends both on and off the field ever since their days together at the Mumbai Indians. Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, "A certain someone will have to also change his run up routine with the new @icc rules! What say Mali? #LasithMalinga."

Lasith Malinga is known for his ritual, but laws have changed

International cricket is set to return on July 8 as England host West Indies for a three-match Test series followed by a three-match T20I series. This series will take place in a bio-secure environment to ensure the safety of all the players involved. This series will further be followed by Pakistan's tour to England which is likely to begin in the first week of August.

The new rules include usage of COVID-19 substitutes which will come into the playing eleven if any player tests positive for the virus. The rule changes also do not allow the use of any artificial substance for shining the ball, but sweat can be used to shine the ball as that is not something that carries the virus.

Lasith Malinga's unusual action has made him one of the best bowlers in limited-overs cricket and a legend in Sri Lanka. Both his action and varying arm speed is pretty hard to pick for any batsman. His subtle variations are still a threat even though he is in the twilight of his career. However, as Tendulkar said, it will be interesting to see how he deals with the ritual of kissing the ball in the beginning of his run-up once cricket resumes again.

Published 24 Jun 2020, 00:32 IST
Sri Lanka Cricket Sachin Tendulkar Lasith Malinga Cricket News Today
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 2
MRS 152/4 (10 ov)
MAC *25/1 (3 ov)
LIVE
Mabouya Constrictior need 128 runs in 42 remaining ball
MRS VS MAC live score
Match 1
SSCS *6/1 (1.1 ov)
CCP
LIVE
Soufriere Sulphir won the toss and elected to bat
SSCS VS CCP live score
Match 12 | Yesterday
GHG 150/6 (20 ov)
GHC 134/10 (17.1 ov)
GYM Helsinki Gymkhana won by 16 runs.
GHG VS GHC live score
Match 1 | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
Chillow Warriors
Spartan Heroes
CW VS SH preview
Match 7 | Yesterday
OTC 149/4 (10 ov)
POCC 82/10 (9.4 ov)
Olten CC won by 67 runs.
OTC VS POCC live score
Match 11 | Today, 12:30 PM
Zurich Crickets CC
Cossonay CC
ZUCC VS COCC preview
Match 10 | Yesterday
SGC 84/7 (10 ov)
POCC 88/3 (8.3 ov)
Power CC won by 7 wickets
SGC VS POCC live score
Match 4 | Tomorrow, 12:00 AM
Gros Islet Cannon Blasters
Vieux Fort North Raiders
GICB VS VFNR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
St Lucia T10 Blast 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
European Cricket League 2020
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
Darwin and District One day Cup 2020
PDCT10 League 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी