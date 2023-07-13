Last 5 Indian players to score 100 on Test debut before Yashasvi Jaiswal - Where are they now?

Scoring a century on Test debut is the dream of every batter. Players are generally nervous when they play Test cricket for the first time and some of the greatest batters of all time had forgettable Test debuts.

However, India's Yashasvi Jaiswal rose to the occasion and smashed a century on his Test debut in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship match against West Indies at Windsor Park. He has become the first Indian player to score a hundred in his maiden Test match on West Indies soil.

Overall, Jaiswal is the 17th Indian batter to achieve this feat. In this article, we will look at the last five Indian batters to score Test hundred on debut before Jaiswal, and where they are now.

#1 Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer made his Test debut against New Zealand at Green Park in November 2021. The right-handed batter started his career in grand style by scoring 105 runs. Iyer followed it up with a 65-run knock in the second innings. India drew that game against the Kiwis.

Iyer is currently a regular member of the Indian team. He has been ruled out of action for the last few months because of a back injury.

#2 Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw led the Indian U-19 team to the U-19 World Cup championship in early 2018. Later that year in October, Shaw made his Test debut against West Indies at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot and smashed a hundred. He won the Man of the Match award for his 134-run knock.

ICC @ICC



That knock made him the youngest Indian batsman to score on debut #OnThisDay in 2018, Prithvi Shaw announced his Test arrival in style, striking 19 fours in a 154-ball 134 against West IndiesThat knock made him the youngest Indian batsman to scoreon debut #OnThisDay in 2018, Prithvi Shaw announced his Test arrival in style, striking 19 fours in a 154-ball 134 against West Indies 🔥That knock made him the youngest Indian batsman to score 💯 on debut 🙌 https://t.co/jSoT9CkIAF

While Shaw got off to a great start, he could not cement his place in the Indian Test team. He was dropped from the squad after the England Test series in 2021.

#3 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was already an established T20I and ODI player when he received his maiden Test cap in November 2013. Playing against West Indies at the Eden Gardens, Sharma played a magnificent knock of 177 runs that helped India record a big win.

While Sharma saw many ups and downs in his Test career after his debut, he is currently India's Test captain. Under his leadership, India beat Australia 2-1 in the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

#4 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan announced his arrival in Test cricket with a marvelous inning of 187 runs against Australia at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in March 2013. Dhawan's 174-ball 187 consisted of 33 fours and two sixes. He won the Man of the Match award as India won by six wickets.

Vipin Tiwari @vipintiwari952 Shikhar Dhawan was the last left-handed opener to debut for India, and he scored an incredible 187 against a strong Australian team. I'm hoping Jaiswal can do something similar today! #INDvsWI Shikhar Dhawan was the last left-handed opener to debut for India, and he scored an incredible 187 against a strong Australian team. I'm hoping Jaiswal can do something similar today! #INDvsWI https://t.co/8qYP31vlp3

Dhawan is no longer a regular member of the Indian team. He played 34 Tests before being dropped from the playing XI after the England tour in 2018.

#5 Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina was the last Indian batter before Yashavi Jaiswal to score an overseas hundred on Test debut. Playing against Sri Lanka in Colombo in July 2010, Raina scored 120 runs, helping India draw the game.

Raina played 18 Tests for the nation, with his last appearance coming against Australia in January 2015. He retired from all formats of international cricket in 2020. He works as a commentator and plays in T20 leagues now.

Poll : 0 votes