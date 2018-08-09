Dinesh Chandimal returns after ball-tampering ban, Big blow for Bangladesh and more - Cricket News Today, August 9, 2018

With the second Test between England and India set to get underway today at the Home of Cricket - Lords, the cricketing world could not be more excited.

Unfortunately, play has not begun yet with rain playing spoilsport so far. Constant drizzle in London has forced the players to wait in their respective dressing rooms. England announced a 12 member team for the Test, with both Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali included. However, only one of them would get a chance.

India, on the other hand, have not named their playing XI yet and the viewers will have to wait till the toss happens.

Despite the Test between England and India, there has been no shortage of news from other parts of the world.

So, let's take a look at the news of the day.

#5 Kohli has the best technique in International Cricket, says Steve Waugh

Former Australian cricket team captain Steve Waugh showered praise on Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Kohli, who became the no. 1 Test batsman of the world, surpassing Australia's Steve Smith, is all set to lead India in the 2nd Test of the five-match series against England.

Speaking to Cricket Australia, Waugh felt that Kohli has the best technique in international cricket.

“He (Kohli) has got the game to survive anywhere, I think he’s got the best technique of anyone in world cricket,” the former Australia international said.

“He and AB de Villiers have got the best techniques, and AB de Villiers is not playing Test cricket so that makes him (Kohli) the stand-out player. I think Steve Smith is probably the hungriest batsman but he’s obviously not playing for 12 months, so Kohli really is the premier batsman in world cricket,” he continued.

With India set to tour Australia at the end of the year, Waugh also felt that Kohli will be under pressure to deliver India their first series win down under.

