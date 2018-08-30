Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

VVS Laxman picks India's best XI of last 25 years

Abhishek Bajiya
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.64K   //    30 Aug 2018, 11:42 IST

<p>

India's run in Test cricket in past two decades has been prolific. Indian cricket is blessed with some great players who went on to make their mark on the grand stage. The team went on to win a Test series in England, broke Australia's unbeaten tally, grabbed the no.1 position in ICC rankings courtesy of some maestros' inevitable contributions.

One such legend, VVS Laxman who amassed over 8700 runs in white jersey with his never give up attitude recently picked his India's best XI of last 25 years on an interview with ESPN Cricinfo. There were few obvious choices, only three of now active players made up to the XI.

So let's have a look at this very very special XI.


Openers

#1 Virender Sehwag

<p>

Sultan of Multan aka Virender Sehwag is one of the players who picks himself. Viru was unarguably the most destructive opener in the context of the game. Over 8500 runs with two triple centuries, averaging 50 with a strike rate of 80, Sehwag was a nightmare to the opposition.


#2 Murali Vijay

Enter caption

Vijay forms the opening pair with Sehwag. Vijay has scored nearly 4000 runs in his 57 test long career with a decent average of 40. With Sehwag doing the damage at one end, he would be pacing the innings. Currently, he was ruled out of Indian squad for the fourth and fifth test against England replaced by Prithvi Shaw.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Team India MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
Abhishek Bajiya
CONTRIBUTOR
cricket fanatic
England vs India 2018: India's predicted XI for the 4th Test
RELATED STORY
Ashwin fit to play the 4th Test 
RELATED STORY
What lies on the other side of 2-1 for India?
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Pitch condition remains tricky as...
RELATED STORY
Prithvi Shaw - The future star
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 Key players for India ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Kohli’s march to greatness continues as he topples the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: One change that India should make...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Should India bat or bowl first in...
RELATED STORY
3 things India must do to win the 4th Test
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test
ENG 1/0 (2.0 ov)
IND
LIVE
Day 1 | England won the toss and elected to bat.
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us