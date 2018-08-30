VVS Laxman picks India's best XI of last 25 years

Abhishek Bajiya

India's run in Test cricket in past two decades has been prolific. Indian cricket is blessed with some great players who went on to make their mark on the grand stage. The team went on to win a Test series in England, broke Australia's unbeaten tally, grabbed the no.1 position in ICC rankings courtesy of some maestros' inevitable contributions.

One such legend, VVS Laxman who amassed over 8700 runs in white jersey with his never give up attitude recently picked his India's best XI of last 25 years on an interview with ESPN Cricinfo. There were few obvious choices, only three of now active players made up to the XI.

So let's have a look at this very very special XI.

Openers

#1 Virender Sehwag

Sultan of Multan aka Virender Sehwag is one of the players who picks himself. Viru was unarguably the most destructive opener in the context of the game. Over 8500 runs with two triple centuries, averaging 50 with a strike rate of 80, Sehwag was a nightmare to the opposition.

#2 Murali Vijay

Vijay forms the opening pair with Sehwag. Vijay has scored nearly 4000 runs in his 57 test long career with a decent average of 40. With Sehwag doing the damage at one end, he would be pacing the innings. Currently, he was ruled out of Indian squad for the fourth and fifth test against England replaced by Prithvi Shaw.

