“Leave out Ashwin and play four pacers” – Dinesh Karthik ahead of WTC final

Dinesh Karthik wants Team India to play with four pacers in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval in London, which starts on June 7.

The cricketer-cum-commentator reckons that ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin should be dropped for the Test because the conditions are expected to favor pacers. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Karthik said:

“Leave out Ashwin and play four pacers. I enjoyed Ashwin bowling in Southampton, but - is the coach gonna do the same thing again? I doubt it.”

Ashwin has picked up 114 wickets in 22 Tests against Australia. In England, he has picked up 18 wickets in seven Tests.

Karthik also feels that Umesh Yadav will feature in the playing XI alongside Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami among the three first-choice pacers.

“Umesh Yadav has bowled well in the nets. He is looking sharp, and feeling good body-wise. I have a strong feeling they’ll go with Umesh.”

Umesh has so far played two Tests in England and has picked up nine wickets in the two matches. He has taken 51 wickets in 16 Tests against Australia.

“It’s like what Eden Gardens is to India” – Dinesh Karthik on WTC final venue

Dinesh Karthik compared the Oval to Eden Gardens, saying it’s a belter of a pitch that assists batters. He added that toss will play a significant role in deciding the WTC final result.

The 38-year-old said:

“Oval as a ground has pitches throughout the square. Generally, on grounds, there will be only six, or seven pitches but in Oval, there are about 20 or 23. I don’t know exactly. Batting paradise. It’s like what Eden Gardens is to India. The outfield is lightning.”

Karthik continued:

“The crucial factor is gonna be the toss. Whoever wins the toss will look to bowl first, and on the first day, there’ll be quite a bit for the medium pacers, for the fast bowlers rather. The team that wins the toss will have a distinct advantage in this game.”

Team India defeated England by 157 runs in their last game at the Oval in September 2021. They would look to draw confidence from the win and add to it in the WTC final.

