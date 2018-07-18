Sourav Ganguly picks for all-time Test Cricket XI from 2016

Dada of Indian Cricket

Sourav Ganguly has been one of the greatest ever captains India has produced and has taken Indian Cricket to new heights, emphasizing on the need to be fearless and aggressive in approach. With back to back hundreds in his first two Test matches in England, Ganguly built a reputation for himself and was feared by a lot of players, not only due to his batting strengths but also due to his mental strength.

Let us have a look at his choice of All Time Test XIs:

#1 Matthew Hayden (Australia)

He is one batsman who used to play with the self-esteem of the bowlers, hammering them black and blue all across the ground and not worrying about getting out. His eyes used to shine with the pure intent and strategy to smash the deliveries all around the park, and he feared no one. He had a marvellous record in the slow and turning tracks of India and in fact, the whole subcontinent.

#2 Alastair Cook

The Prince of Kolkata said that he was indeed very tempted to pick Virender Sehwag, but instead chose Cook, owing to the remarkable records he has set and feats he has achieved at a very young age. '15,000 Test runs and 50 Test centuries are not beyond him' - Sunil Gavaskar said about Alastair Cook. Those coming from someone who himself is considered as one of the greatest Test openers, speaks volumes about the class of Alastair Cook.

His 294 against India in Birmingham and 122 in Mumbai were proof of the fact that he was one of the greatest of the game, being able to play both, fast bowling and spin perfectly with good technique, adaptability, courage and patience.

1 / 4 NEXT