Legends League Cricket 2023, Match 2, Manipal Tigers vs Gujarat Giants: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The second match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 will see the Manipal Tigers square off against the Gujarat Giants. JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi will be hosting this encounter on November 20.

The Manipal Tigers have a well-balanced side for the second edition of the Legends League Cricket. Harbhajan Singh will be leading the Tigers in the competition. The batting lineup comprises Mohammad Kaif, Hamilton Masakadza, Corey Anderson and S Badrinath with Robin Uthappa keeping wickets.

Harbhajan will be the lead spinner in the side. Mitchell McClenaghan and Praveen Kumar lead the pace-bowling attack along with Pankaj Singh and Parvinder Awana. They will be looking to step up in their opening game against the Gujarat Giants on Monday.

The Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, will be led by wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel in the Legends League Cricket 2023. They have one of the most destructive batting lineups in the competition. The likes of Chris Gayle, Richard Levi and Kevin O Brien can take the game away from the opposition in a jiffy.

The bowling attack will be led by S Sreesanth, Liam Plunkett and Ben Laughlin. Sulieman Benn and Dane Piedt are the lead spinners in the side and will be hoping to start the Legends League Cricket 2023 on a positive note.

Manipal Tigers vs Gujarat Giants Match Details:

Match: Manipal Tigers vs Gujarat Giants, Match 2, Legends League Cricket 2023

Date and Time: November 20 2023, Monday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Manipal Tigers vs Gujarat Giants Pitch Report

The pitch at JSCA International Stadium Complex looks good for batting. The new-ball bowlers will get plenty of assistance from the surface. The batters will have to be patient early in their innings. Once set, they can start playing their strokes freely.

Manipal Tigers vs Gujarat Giants Head-to-Head Records

The Manipal Tigers and Gujarat Giants have faced each other only once. The Giants emerged victorious and will be high in confidence heading into the contest on Monday.

Manipal Tigers vs Gujarat Giants Weather Forecast

The temperature in Ranchi on Monday is expected to hover between 16 to 27 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Manipal Tigers vs Gujarat Giants Probable XI

Manipal Tigers

Hamilton Masakadza, Robin Uthappa (wk), Chadwick Walton, Mohammad Kaif, S Badrinath, Corey Anderson, Colin de Grandhomme, Harbhajan Singh (c), Praveen Kumar, Parvinder Awana, Pankaj Singh

Gujarat Giants

Richard Levi, Chris Gayle, Parthiv Patel (c & wk), Chirag Khurana, Kevin O Brien, Elton Chigumbura, Liam Plunkett, S Sreesanth, Abhimanyu Mithun, Dane Piedt, Sulieman Benn

Manipal Tigers vs Gujarat Giants Prediction

The second game will see the Manipal Tigers take on the Gujarat Giants. Both sides have plenty of experienced players and fans can expect a cracking contest when they go head-to-head on Monday.

Manipal Tigers look a well-balanced unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: India Capitals to win this contest.

Manipal Tigers vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, FanCode

Poll : Robin Uthappa to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes