“Teams being created based on liking and disliking in India as well” - Danish Kaneria slams Indian management over “injustice” to Sanju Samson

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has claimed that, like in his country, favoritism in team selection exists in Indian cricket as well. Quoting all-rounder Shoaib Malik’s viral “liking and disliking” tweet, Kaneria claimed that Team India are favoring Rishabh Pant in T20Is, while doing injustice to the much more deserving Sanju Samson.

The former Pakistan cricketer has been extremely vocal in his support for Samson. On numerous occasions in the recent past, the 41-year-old has urged the Indian think tank to pick the Kerala keeper-batter ahead of the underperforming Pant.

Despite growing support for Samson’s inclusion in the Indian team, he was benched for the T20I series in New Zealand. Reacting to the in-form batter’s continuous exclusion from the playing XI, Kaneria lashed out at the Indian management. Sharing his thoughts on his YouTube channel, he said:

“While Pant has been struggling, Sanju Samson has been coming up with consistent performances. He did well against South Africa, but was not picked in the T20 World Cup squad. There were some protests as well. I have been saying from the start that Samson is a fantastic player. His skills are so good.

“We talk about liking and disliking in Pakistan. Something similar seems to be happening in India. Teams are being created based on liking and disliking in India as well,” he claimed.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



But he couldn’t make it to the playing XI 🤔



#indvsnz #crickettwitter The Sanju Samson craze is for real 🤩But he couldn’t make it to the playing XI 🤔 The Sanju Samson craze is for real 🤩But he couldn’t make it to the playing XI 🤔#indvsnz #crickettwitter https://t.co/BSDCZcE5ve

Terming the lack of opportunities being provided to Samson as "injustice", Kaneria added that the backing of Pant despite innumerable failures in T20Is was baffling. He opined:

“There is injustice happening with Sanju Samson. The number of chances Rishabh Pant is being given... he has not done much in T20I cricket. Whichever captain comes in has this thought process that Pant is a dynamic player who can change the flow of the game. He has been tried at all numbers, but nothing has worked.”

Pant has been having a horror run with the bat in T20Is. In his last four visits to the crease, he has registered scores of 3, 6, 6, and 11. He averages under 23 after 66 matches in the format.

“Will his form remain so good throughout?” - Kaneria questions Pandya’s defense over Samson’s exclusion

In a post-match conference following India’s T20I series win over the Kiwis, Men in Blue skipper Hardik Pandya defended Samson’s exclusion from the playing XI. He asserted that players will get enough opportunities to prove themselves. Disagreeing with Pandya’s views, Kaneria countered:

“When Pandya was asked about Samson’s exclusion, Pandya said that he is in the plans and there is time to give him chances. The question is not about time. The thing is, will his form remain so good throughout? Having been snubbed for the T20 World Cup, he will be having that desire to prove a point.”

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#crickettwitter #india Hardik Pandya when asked about the exclusion of Sanju Samson and Umran Malik from the team 🏏 Hardik Pandya when asked about the exclusion of Sanju Samson and Umran Malik from the team 🏏#crickettwitter #india https://t.co/gnSU5D02We

28-year-old Samson has so far represented India in 16 T20Is and 10 ODIs, scoring 296 and 294 runs respectively.

Poll : Do you agree with Danish Kaneria that favoritism exists in Indian cricket? Yes No 0 votes