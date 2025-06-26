List of batters who have been dismissed in the 90s seven or more times in Test cricket ft. AB de Villiers, Rishabh Pant

Scoring a hundred in Test cricket is among the most satisfying aspects for a batter in the game. Of the three formats in cricket, Test matches are considered the toughest, so there is a different kind of gratification that players derive from notching up three-figures in red-ball cricket.

A number of batters find the period between 90 and 99 very tricky while batting in a Test match. At the back of the minds, the players are aware that they are on the verge of a big landmark. While some enjoy the challenge, a few end up succumbing to pressure. This is why the period is referred to as nervous nineties.

In the history of Test cricket, quite a few big names have been dismissed in the 90s a number of times. In this feature, we look at players who been dismissed in the nervous 90s seven or more times in Test cricket.

Trending

Rishabh Pant, Alastair Cook, Matthew Hayden, Alvin Kallicharran (7 times)

India's Rishabh Pant, England's Alastair Cook, Australia's Matthew Hayden and West Indies' Alvin Kallicharran have been dismissed in the 90s seven times each. Pant was out for 99 in the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand in October 2024. He also scored an iconic 97 against Australia in the Sydney Test in January 2021.

Cook was never dismissed for 99 in his Test career. He was out for 96 twice - against Sri Lanka at Lord's (June 2011) and against Australia at Lord's (July 2015). Speaking of Hayden, he was dismissed by Harbhajan Singh for 99 in the December 2003 Test in Brisbane. He was also out for 97 in the iconic Eden Gardens Test in 2001.

Kallicharran fell two short of a hundred twice during his illustrious Test career. He made 98 against India at the Wankhede Stadium in January 1975 and was out for the same score against the same opposition in Chennai in January 1979. Kallicharran was dismissed for 97 against England in Nottingham in June 1976.

AB de Villiers, Steve Waugh (8 times)

Two batting legends were dismissed eight times each in Test matches during their illustrious careers - South Africa's AB de Villiers and Australia's Steve Waugh.

De Villiers was dismissed for 99 once in his Test career - against Sri Lanka in Centurion in December 2011. He cut a ball from Thisara Perera straight to point. The former South African captain was also dismissed for 98 against Zimbabwe in Cape Town in March 2005. He was also out for 97 twice in his Test career -

Speaking of former Australian captain Waugh, while he was known as an extremely tough character on the field, he too felt the pressure of the nervous nineties a number of times. He was bowled by Waqar Younis for 98 in the Rawalpindi Test in October 1994. Waugh was also out for 96 thrice in his Test career - twice in 1997 and once in 1999.

Rahul Dravid, Michael Slater (9 times)

Former India captain Rahul Dravid and former Australia opener Michael Slater went through phases where they struggled to convert 90s into 100s. Both Dravid and Slater perished in the 90s nine times each during their Test career.

Dravid was never dismissed for 99 in Test matches. He was bowled by Blessing Mahwire for 98 in the Test against Zimbabwe in Harare in September 2005. Famously, 'The Wall' was caught behind for 95 off Chris Lewis' bowling in debut Test against England at Lord's in 1996.

Slater, who was known for getting into trouble in the 90s, fell for 99 against New Zealand in Perth in November 1993. He also scored 97 in the first innings of the famous Test against Pakistan in Hobart in November 1999.

Sachin Tendulkar (10 times)

Indian batting genius Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most hundreds in Test cricket - 51. He has also been out the most times in 90s in Test cricket. Tendulkar fell in the 90s as many as 10 times in the Test format.

While Tendulkar was never out for 99 in his Test career, he was trapped lbw by Marcus North for 98 in the thrilling Mohali Test against Australia in October 2010. Captaining India, Tendulkar was caught behind for 97 off Jacques Kallis' bowling in the Mumbai Test against South Africa in February 2000.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news