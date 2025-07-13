List of identical first innings scores in a match ft. ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test at Lord's

England restricted India to a 387-run total to level the scores on Day 3 of the Lord's Test match on Saturday (July 12). It was only the ninth instance in the red-ball format where teams registered identical first innings scores.

In a game where the barest of margins can have a significant impact, some teams fail to cope with pressure even in the longest format. Few of them make substantial mistakes in executing their plans, while others do not have the luxury of choosing the path to surpass the opposition's score.

With only one wicket left, India's Washington Sundar had no option but to break free against England's ace pacer, Jofra Archer. However, Sundar failed to make a perfect connection, and his top edge was caught at long-stop by Harry Brook.

On that note, let's take a look at the nine such occasions where teams had the identical scores in the first innings.

#1 South Africa vs England, Durban, 1910 (199)

South Africa clashed with England in the second fixture of the five-match series at Durban in January 1910. Batting first, the Proteas posted a 199-run total, with Tom Campbell (48) and Aubrey Faulkner (47) as the top batters.

England got off to a good start with their openers, Jack Hobbs (53) and Wilfrey Rhodes (44). However, they lost their way in the middle and were all out for 199.

Then, Gordon White (118) helped South Africa set up a 348-run target for England. Hobbs (70) impressed again, but England were bundled out for 252 and lost by 95 runs.

#2 India vs West Indies, Kanpur, 1958 (222)

India faced the West Indies in the second game of the five-match Test series in December 1958. Electing to bat first, West Indies compiled a 222-run total, with captain Gerry Alexander (70) returning as the top contributor. Interestingly, Subhash Gupte scalped nine wickets for the home side.

Then, India started well through their top-order batters, with Polly Umrigar (57) leading from the front. However, the middle order couldn't continue the momentum, resulting in the side being all out for 222.

Garry Sobers (198) played a sensational knock to pave the way for the Caribbean team to declare on 443/7. Nari Contractor (50) was the top batter for India, as they were all out for 240 and lost the game by 203 runs.

#3 Pakistan vs New Zealand, Auckland, 1973 (402)

The third Test fixture of the Pakistan tour of New Zealand in 1973 took place at Auckland. Choosing to bat, Majid Khan (110) propelled Pakistan to a 402-run total.

In response, Brian Hastings (110) and Rodney Redmond (107) played impressive knocks for the Black Caps as they also scored 402.

Then, Mushtaq Mohammad (52) was the finest batter for the tourists, before they were all out for 271. New Zealand were at 92/3 when the game ended in a draw.

#4 West Indies vs Australia, Kingston, 1973 (428)

In the opening Test of the 1973 bilateral series, West Indies locked horns with Australia at Kingston. Captain Ian Chappell's decision went in Australia's favor, as they compiled a 428-run total, with Rod Marsh (97) emerging as the top-scorer.

The Caribbean side were also lifted well with Maurice Foster's (125) impressive knock as they leveled the scores.

Keith Stackpole (142) returned as the top batter for the Aussies in the second innings, as they ended on 260/2, before the game was recorded as a draw.

#5 England vs India, Birmingham, 1986 (390)

During the 1986 series between India and England, identical scores in the first innings were recorded in the third fixture at Edgbaston.

Captain Mike Gatting (183) played a sublime knock to help England post a 390-run total. In response, Mohinder Amarnath (79) top-scored for India, as they finished their innings on 390.

Chetan Sharma's six-wicket burst helped the visitors to bundle out England for 235. Sunil Gavaskar (54) was the top batter for the visitors, as they scored 174/5 as both teams played out a draw.

#6 West Indies vs England, St John's, 1994 (593)

West Indies hosted England in the fifth and final Test of the bilateral series at St. John's in April 1994.

Despite losing the openers early, Brian Lara (375) kept the team in good stead with his historic knock. He registered the then-highest individual Test score of 375 to help the Caribbean outfit declare on 593/5.

In response, Robin Smith (175) emerged as the top scorer for England, as they ended on 593. The hosts were at 43/0 before the game ended in a draw.

#7 West Indies vs Australia, St John's, 2003 (240)

West Indies faced Australia in the fourth Test fixture of the bilateral series in May 2003. Electing to bat first, Australia managed to post a 240-run total, with Justin Langer (42) emerging as the top scorer.

Thereafter, captain Brian Lara (68) guided the hosts well, but they were all out for 240. Australia bounced back strongly by scoring 417, on the back of centuries from Langer (111) and Matthew Hayden (177).

Although the Caribbean team was off to a mediocre start, Ramnaresh Sarwan (105) and Shivnarine Chanderpaul (104) helped them to seal the chase in an emphatic fashion.

#8 England vs New Zealand, Leeds, 2015 (350)

During their 2015 bilateral series, England clashed with New Zealand at Leeds.

Invited to bat first, the Black Caps posted a 350-run total, with Luke Ronchi (88) emerging as the top batter. Then, Adam Lyth (107) played an impressive knock, as the home side also ended their innings on 350.

BJ Watling (120) was a glue to New Zealand's batting unit, as they declared on 454/8. Although Jos Buttler (73) did well under pressure, other batters couldn't perform as expected. As a result, England were all out for 255 and lost by 199 runs.

#9 England vs India, Lord's, 2025 (387)

India are up against England in the third fixture of the five-match series at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

After opting to bat first, England posted a 387-run total, riding on Joe Root's (104) century. Jasprit Bumrah was the wrecker-in-chief for the Indian team with figures of 5/74.

In response, India's cause was well taken care of by KL Rahul (100), Rishabh Pant (74), and Ravindra Jadeja (72). Unfortunately, the tailenders couldn't do enough for the visitors, as they were dismissed on 387 as well. Chris Woakes bagged three wickets for England.

