List of impressive records achieved by Shubman Gill during his majestic 269 on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Shubman Gill led from the front as India posted 587 in their first innings in the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Resuming their first innings at 310-5, the visitors avoided a batting collapse to put up a huge total on the board. Gill, who was unbeaten on 114 overnight, ended up posting a career-best score of 269 from 387 balls.

The right-handed batter occupied the crease for 509 minutes during which he struck 30 fours and three sixes. Gill was eventually the eighth wicket to fall in India's first innings, with the score reading 574. The skipper added 203 with Ravindra Jadeja (89) for the sixth wicket and 144 for the seventh wicket with all-rounder Washington Sundar (42).

Gill's stay at the crease ended when he pulled a short ball from Josh Tongue to square leg. During his fantastic knock, the right-handed batter broke a number of impressive records. Take a look.

Gill registers highest score by an Indian captain in Tests

Gill's 269 is a new record for the highest score by an Indian captain in Test matches. He went past Virat Kohli, who had notched up a brilliant 254* against South Africa in Pune in 2019.

Highest score by an Indian batter in Tests in England

Gill's 269 is now also the highest individual score by an Indian batter in Test matches in England. Before him, only two other Indian batters had notched up a double hundred in Tests in England - 221 by Sunil Gavaskar in 1979 and 217 by Rahul Dravid in 2002. Both the knocks came at The Ovall. Overall, Gill's score of 269 is seventh on the list of highest individual scores for India in Tests.

Highest score by an Indian batter in Tests outside Asia

Gill's 269 is also the highest score by an Indian batter in Test matches played outside Asia. The Indian captain surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's 241 not out at the SCG back in 2004.

Highest score by an Asian Test captain in SENA nations

Gill's 269 is also a new record for the highest individual score by an Asian Test captain in SENA nations. In fact, he is the first Asian captain with a double-hundred in SENA countries. The previous best was 193 by Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan at Lord's in 2011.

Joint-quickest to score a double ton as India captain

Gill needed just three innings as captain to reach a Test double hundred. He thus matched the legendary Gavaskar's feat, who scored 205 against West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in 1978.

The 25-year-old is the second Indian captain to hit a Test double hundred away from home. Kohli was the first. He hit 200 against West Indies at North Sound in 2016. Overall. Gill is the fifth Indian captain to score a double century in Tests. Apart from Kohli (7 times), Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Gavaskar, Tendulkar and MS Dhoni (once each) have also achieved the feat.

Second-youngest Indian captain to score a Test double hundred

At 25 years 298 days, Gill is the second-youngest Indian captain to hit a Test double century. MAK Pataudi (23 years 39 days) holds the record. He scored a double hundred against England in Delhi back in 1964.

Third-highest score by an Indian batter in away Tests

Gill's knock of 269 is the third-highest score by an Indian batter in away Tests. The previous two instances were registered in Pakistan during the famous tour of 2004. Virender Sehwag hit 309 in Multan, while Rahul Dravid scored 270 in Rawalpindi.

5th batter to hit double tons in Tests and ODIs

Gill is now the fifth batter to score double centuries in Test matches as well as one-dayers. The illustrious list features West Indies' Chris Gayle and three Indians - Tendulkar, Sehwag and Rohit Sharma.

Fourth 250-plus score by a visiting captain in Tests in England

Gill's 269 marks the fourth instance of a visiting captain registering a 250-plus score in a Test match in England. Before him, Bob Simpson scored 311 at Old Trafford in 1964, while Graeme Smith hit 277 and 259 at Edgbaston and Lord's respectively during the 2003 tour.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

