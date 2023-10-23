List of Indian cricketers who have won the “Fielder of the Match” medal in 2023 World Cup 

Team India beat New Zealand by four wickets in match number 21 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22. The Men in Blue had not beaten the Kiwis in any ICC event since 2003, a jinx they finally broke on Sunday.

India bowled first after winning the toss in the match against New Zealand. Mohammed Shami claimed five wickets as the Men in Blue bowled out the Kiwis for 273 despite Daryl Mitchell’s 130. Virat Kohli then scored 95 off 104 balls as Team India chased down the target in 48 overs.

While Shami was named Player of the Match for his wonderful bowling performance, Shreyas Iyer was picked as the “Fielder of the Match” for his brilliant catch to dismiss New Zealand opener Devon Conway for a duck and his good overall performance in the field.

Conway looked to flick a full delivery from Mohammed Siraj on his pads, but Shreyas pulled off a blinder, going low to his right from square leg.

About the “Fielder of the Match” award for Indian players

The “Fielder of the Match” medal is presented to the best Indian fielder of a particular match by the Indian fielding coach T. Dilip. Shreyas was fifth recipient of the “Fielder of the Match” award. Here's a look at the four players who won it before him.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was named “Fielder of the Match” for his impressive effort in India’s win over Australia in Chennai.

The former Indian captain took a brilliant diving catch at slip to dismiss opener Mitchell Marsh (0) off Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling.

Shardul Thakur

All-rounder Shardul Thakur won the honor in the match against Afghanistan in Delhi for taking a superb catch to dismiss the dangerous Rahmanullah Gurbaz (21). The opener top edged a pull off Hardik Pandya.

Expand Tweet

Thakur, who was near the deep backward square leg boundary, took the catch, but flicked the ball in the air as he went over the ropes. He then balanced himself and completed a smart catch.

KL Rahul

Team India keeper-batter KL Rahul became the third recipient of the “Fielder of the Match” award for his performance against Pakistan in Ahmedabad.

Rahul was good behind the stumps in the game and took a diving catch to dismiss Imam-ul-Haq (36) after he played a loose drive off Pandya’s bowling.

Ravindra Jadeja

It was Ravindra Jadeja’s turn to win the “Fielder of the Match” medal after he excelled in the game against Bangladesh in Pune.

Expand Tweet

Jadeja pulled off a blinder by diving to his right at backward point, dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim (38) off Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling.