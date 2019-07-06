Live Cricket Score: World Cup Live Cricket Score, Ball by Ball Commentary, Scorecard | Australia Vs South Africa

Karthik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST News 172 // 06 Jul 2019, 16:22 IST

New Zealand v Australia - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

With the hope of holding onto their top spot, Australia will take on lowly South Africa in the final match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford, Manchester on July 6th.

Apart from the loss against India, Australia have had a terrific World Cup campaign and they will look to continue that form against South Africa. An incentive to win this match will be the chance to play New Zealand in the semi-final. New Zealand are coming off a bad run of matches and Australia will prefer to face them instead of England who could be a tricky opponent.

With respect to performances, openers Aaron Finch and David Warner have been outstanding with their consistency. Down the order, Alex Carey has come as a surprise package for Australia as he has often come up with crucial knocks. Bowling wise, Mitchell Starc has been in red hot form and leads the 'Most Wickets' list with 24 wickets in 8 matches.

On the other hand, South Africa have had a tournament to forget. Their only two wins came against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. The Proteas struggled to even compete in a lot of matches. Skipper Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen have been two players who have had respectable tournaments. With the ball, Chris Morris and Imran Tahir have chipped in with useful wickets.

This match against Australia will be the last game for Imran Tahir in international cricket. South Africa will hope to put in a good performance in Tahir's farewell game.

In terms of head-to-head record, Australia and South Africa have played each other five times in World Cup cricket. Australia have won three games while South Africa have one victory to their name. One game between the two sides ended in a thrilling tie at Edgbaston during the 1999 World Cup.

Australia will go into the game as a huge favourite and this match can be followed on Sportskeeda.