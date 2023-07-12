LKK vs NRK Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL 2023 Final?

Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) and Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) are set to lock horns in the final of the TNPL 2023 on Wednesday, July 12. The Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli will host the encounter.

The Kovai Kings, led by Shahrukh Khan, have arguably been the standout team of the tournament. They topped the league table after winning six out of seven games with a net run rate of +2.155.

In the Qualifier 1, they beat Dindigul Dragons by 30 runs and stormed their way into the final. After being put in to bat first, the Kovai Kings put up a healthy score of 193 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

B Sachin was their standout batter, scoring 70 runs off 46 balls with seven fours and two sixes. Thereafter, M Mohammed picked up three wickets and helped the Kovai Kings restrict the Royal Kings to 163 for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs.

The Royal Kings finished third in the points table and therefore, had to win three matches in a row to win the title. Having already won two matches on the trot, beating Siechem Madurai Panthers and Dindigul Dragons, Arun Karthik’s men are just one step away from getting their hands on the trophy.

They will go into the final after beating the Dragons by seven wickets in the Qualifier 2 on July 10.

TNPL 2023, LKK vs NRK Prediction: Can the Royal Kings beat the Kovai Kings?

The Kovai Kings will enter the final as the firm favourites. Having already won seven out of eight matches, they have momentum on their side. Although the Royal Kings have been impressive lately, it will be tough for them to get past the Kovai Kings in the final.

Prediction: Lyca Kovai Kings to win this TNPL 2023 match.

