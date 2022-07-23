LKK vs NRK Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL match?

﻿Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) will lock horns with the Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) in the 26th match of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022. The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem will host this exciting contest.

Lyca Kovai Kings have played six games so far, winning just three and losing as many. They need to win their last game to qualify for the playoffs.

The Kings comprehensively beat the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in their last game. Bowling first, the Lyca Kovai Kings bowled decently and restricted the Tamizhans to 157 in their 20 overs. The top-order batters then stepped up and contributed heavily as they chased down the total in just 15.2 overs to win the game by nine wickets.

Nellai Royal Kings, on the other hand, are unbeaten in the competition, having won all six of their games so far and have already qualified for the playoffs.

They beat the Ruby Trichy Warriors in their previous fixture. On the back of a solid batting performance from their batters, the Royal Kings posted a mammoth 236 on the board. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to restrict the Warriors to 170 for a 66-run win.

TNPL 2022: Who will win today’s match?

The Nellai Royal Kings team in action

Table-toppers Nellai Royal Kings are on a roll in this year’s competition. They will look to keep performing in a similar fashion and end the group stages on a winning note. They are a tough side to beat and will fancy their chances of beating the Lyca Kovai Kings in their last game.

Lyca Kovai Kings put in a solid performance in their last game against the Tamizhans. They have their destiny in their own hands and a win will see them qualify for the playoffs.

That said, Nellai Royal Kings have proved to be a way tougher and more solid team as compared to the Lyca Kovai Kings and are expected to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) to win tonight’s TNPL match.

