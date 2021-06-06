Looking back at Ajinkya Rahane's best ODI knocks

The vice-captain of the Indian Test team, Ajinkya Rahane, celebrated his 33rd birthday on Sunday (June 6). Rahane is currently quarantining with the Indian Test squad in Southampton ahead of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The Mumbaikar has played a vital role in the Indian Test team's success over the last few years. However, he is not a regular member of the ODI squad.

Despite being one of the best batters in IPL history, Rahane has not been able to regain his place in the Indian limited-overs squad.

His last appearance in ODI cricket came on February 16, 2018 against the South African cricket team at SuperSport Park. Rahane had done well in his last few ODI matches. However, the team management still dropped him from the squad.

Rahane made his ODI debut in the England series after the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Between 2011 and 2018, he played some fantastic innings for India in the 50-overs format.

On his 33rd birthday, let's have a look at three of his best ODI performances.

3. 79 (60) vs. South Africa, 2015 Cricket World Cup

Ajinkya Rahane played a match-winning knock on the big stage

India had never beaten South Africa in Cricket World Cup matches before 2015. The Proteas had some big names like AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Morne Morkel, David Miller, Imran Tahir and JP Duminy in their squad.

Both India and South Africa registered wins in their respective opening games of the 2015 Cricket World Cup. The two nations clashed at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on February 22.

MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat in the big game. Unfortunately, Rohit Sharma got out for a duck.

Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli built a 127-run partnership for the second wicket before Kohli was dismissed. Ajinkya Rahane then joined hands with Dhawan to blow away the Proteas.

The two batters added 125 runs for the third wicket, with Ajinkya Rahane completing his first ODI World Cup fifty.

Rahane scored 79 runs off just 60 deliveries, smashing seven fours and three sixes. His partnership with Dhawan helped India win by 130 runs and end their losing streak against South Africa.

2. 106 (100) vs. England, 2014

.@ajinkyarahane88 is named MoM for his dazzling 106 from 100 balls against @ECB_cricket in the Fourth ODI #EngvInd pic.twitter.com/Ds0rvwuhlB — ICC (@ICC) September 2, 2014

India toured England in the 2014 English summer. The two teams faced off in a five-match ODI series, where India took a 2-0 lead after the first three ODIs. The visitors needed one more win to guarantee a series victory.

Ajinkya Rahane ensured that India won their fourth ODI in Birmingham. The hosts batted first and scored only 206 runs in the first innings.

The conditions favored the fast bowlers, but Ajinkya Rahane stitched a magnificent 183-run opening stand with Shikhar Dhawan.

Rahane aggregated 106 runs off just 100 deliveries, hitting 10 fours and four maximums. He bagged the Player of the Match award as India won by nine wickets.

1. Ajinkya Rahane's highest score in ODIs - 111 (108) vs. Sri Lanka, 2014

Sri Lanka and India locked horns in a five-match ODI series during India's 2014 home season. Ajinkya Rahane opened the innings with Shikhar Dhawan in the first ODI of the series at Barabati Stadium.

The two Indian openers had an excellent partnership once again as they added 231 runs for the first wicket. Both Rahane and Dhawan breached the 100-run mark. While Dhawan scored 113 runs, Ajinkya amassed 111.

Rahane smacked 13 fours and two sixes in his 108-ball knock to ensure India got off to a winning start in the series. To date, this is Rahane's highest score in ODI cricket.

