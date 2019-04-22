21 years on: Looking back at Sachin Tendulkar's 'Desert Storm' innings in Sharjah

Sai Siddhharth FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 142 // 22 Apr 2019, 18:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sachin Tendulkar

There are some moments in sport that live on for posterity. These are moments that hold us captive, and allow the creator of the moment to enshrine his place in our hearts forever.

On the 22nd of April 1998, a man called Sachin Tendulkar played probably the greatest innings ever played by a mortal man with a willow in his hand. In the process, he captivated the Australians and the millions of viewers across the world.

This match made for perfect viewing. The Australians were at their dominant best, the master, Tendulkar was at the peak of his powers, and a certain Tony Greig went absolutely ballistic in the commentary box screaming, “Sachin Tendulkar, what a wonderful player!”.

Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. With the help of a magnificent hundred from Michael Bevan, they reached 284/7 in their allotted 50 overs, a stiff chase in those days.

But little did they know what was to come in the second innings.

The ‘Master Blaster' scored his first boundary on the fifth ball of the sixth over. Michael Kasprowicz banged the ball in short, and Tendulkar came down the track to heave him fiercely into the crowd for a six.

On the next ball, Kasprowicz bowled another short delivery, and this time Tendulkar rocked on to the back foot and clobbered him for another six over mid-wicket.

India lost Sourav Ganguly at the other end, but that did not stop Tendulkar. On the fourth ball of the 12th over, Kasprowicz bowled one on the master’s pads, and Tendulkar flicked him past square leg with ease. The next ball, Tendulkar played the shot of the match.

Kasprowicz bowled a perfectly good delivery on off stump, but Tendulkar rocked on to the back foot, opened the face of his bat, and just punched him past cover. It was a genius at the full height of his powers.

Advertisement

Tendulkar reached his fifty with a single to long-off off Tom Moody, and raised his bat to acknowledge the applause of a packed house at Sharjah.

Then, on the fifth ball of the 32nd over, Kasprowicz tried to outwit the master by bowling a slower delivery. But Tendulkar spotted it early and dispatched it over long-on.

On the second ball of the 38th over Tendulkar came down the track, and played a gorgeous straight drive. The ball bisected mid-off and mid-on perfectly. It was a surgeon at work.

The master batsman reached his 14th ODI hundred with a two to deep mid-wicket. He did not even remove his helmet, for Tendulkar knew that he had to stay till the very end if India had any chance of qualifying for the final.

After reaching the three-figure mark, Tendulkar started playing with the field. Damien Fleming bowled a short delivery, and Tendulkar moved across to his off stump and pulled him past fine leg for a boundary.

And then, in the 42nd over, Tendulkar came down the track with the elegance of a ballet dancer and hoisted Tom Moody over his head for a six. As the ball landed into the crowd, Tony Greig screeched on air, "Sachin Tendulkarrrr!!!! What a player, what a wonderful player!!!!"

It was turning out to be a gem of an innings. All those who were watching it knew that they were witnessing something special, that they were witnessing a master at his very best.

Tendulkar hoisted Fleming for another huge six over long-on off the first ball of the 42nd over. And on the fifth ball of the same over, Tendulkar gave himself room and smashed him over cover for another boundary.

As the ball raced away to the boundary for four, Ravi Shastri exclaimed in the commentary box, "This man is literally toying with the Australian bowling. I don’t think Sharjah has seen an innings like this in a long long time."

On the final ball of the 43rd over, Fleming bowled a short delivery. Tendulkar went for the pull, but the ball kissed his gloves and landed into the hands of Adam Gilchrist. And that brought to an end one of the greatest knocks ever played in the history of ODI cricket.

Tendulkar’s genius shone through on that day like never before. No wonder it is still being talked about, 21 years later.