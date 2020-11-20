LPL 2020: Sohail Tanvir and Ravinderpal Singh test positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Sri Lanka

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) will begin next week in Sri Lanka, but it appears as though Pakistan's left-arm fast bowler Sohail Tanvir might miss the first phase of the event as he has tested positive for COVID-19. Along with Tanvir, Canada's T20 specialist batsman Ravinderpal Singh has also contracted the deadly virus.

As reported by Cricket Pakistan, Sohail Tanvir and Ravinderpal Singh are currently undergoing quarantine at a separate hotel from the rest of the players. While Tanvir is a part of the Kandy Tuskers team in LPL 2020, the Colombo Kings had signed Singh in the draft.

It is pertinent to note that Sohail Tanvir recently played in the PSL 2020 playoffs for the Multan Sultans. The pace bowling all-rounder looked in good form as he took three wickets against the Karachi Kings.

Meanwhile, Ravinderpal Singh has played in many domestic cricket leagues across the globe. He played for the Toronto Nationals in the Global T20 Canada League and represented the Gallopers in the Qatar T10 League.

Many big names have pulled out of LPL 2020

LPL 2020 promises to bring about a much-needed change in Sri Lankan cricket. The organizers had convinced many star players to participate in the inaugural Lanka Premier League tournament.

However, the likes of Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Dawid Malan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Lasith Malinga, and a few other players have withdrawn from the league.

Even Sohail Tanvir was offered a contract from the Kandy Tuskers after Wahab Riaz canceled his participation in the tournament. However, there are still a host of exciting players to look out for in LPL 2020.

Indian fans will have their eyes on the Kandy-based franchise because the retired duo of Irfan Pathan and Munaf Patel will lead the team's fast bowling attack in LPL 2020. Manpreet Gony will also be in action for the Colombo Kings.