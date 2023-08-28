Maharaja Trophy 2023, 2nd semi-final, Mysore Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast Details

Mysore Warriors and Gulbarga Mystics are all set to lock horns in the second semi-final of the Maharaja Trophy 2023. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore will host the clash.

The Warriors, captained by Karun Nair, finished second in the table with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.518, thanks to wins in six out of 10 matches. At one point, they won four matches in a row and that helped them a lot.

Their skipper, Nair, has been in stupendous form, having racked up 388 runs from 10 matches at an average of 38.80 and a strike-rate of 146.42. It remains to be seen if the Warriors can hold their nerve in the semis.

The Mystics, captained by Vijaykumar Vyshak, on the other hand, finished third in the table with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.432, courtesy of wins in six out of 10 matches.

After starting with a win over Bengaluru Blasters, the Mystics lost three matches in a row. However, they made a stupendous comeback by winning four games on the trot. They beat the Mangalore Dragons in their previous match.

Mysore Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics: Match Details

Match: Mysore Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics, 2nd semi-final

Date & Time: August 28th, 2023, 05:30 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Mysore Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics: Pitch Report

The pitch in Bangalore has been an excellent one for the batters. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss in the semi-final.

Mysore Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics: Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Bangalore. Temperatures will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark.

Mysore Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics: Probable Playing XIs

Mysore Warriors

SU Karthik, Karun Nair (c), Lankesh KS, Shoaib Manager, Shivkumar Rakshith (wk), Manoj Bhandage, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aditya Mani, Monish Reddy, Shashi Kumar K, Kushaal Wadhwani

Gulbarga Mystics

LR Chethan, Aadarsh Prajwal, Srinivas Sharath (wk), Smaran R, Amit Verma, Macneil Hadley Noronha, Aneesh KV, Vijaykumar Vyshak (c), Avinash D, Hardik Raj, Sharan Goud

Mysore Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics: Match Prediction

Both teams have had similar campaigns thus far in the championship. Given all the factors, the chasing team should be able to come up trumps.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the 2nd semi-final of Maharaja Trophy 2023

Mysore Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics: Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode

