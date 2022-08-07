"Mai sabse zyaada baat karta hu uske saath, samjhata hu usko" - Three instances that showed the brotherly bond between Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant

Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant have evolved to be two peas in a pod over the years, experiencing their journey with Team India. Both the skipper and the wicket-keeper are integral parts of the dressing room and have carved a niche for themselves with their big brother-little brother relationship.

The swashbuckling player often turned to the veteran batter for advice in his early days when he came through the system as a raw cricketer.

The last few years have seen the development of both players. The 24-year-old cemented his place in the Indian team across all formats while his senior pro took over the captaincy in a crucial phase in the team's growth.

Rishabh Pant's warm, hospitable nature has left him with a good relationship with all of his teammates, but there is something different when it comes to his dynamic with Rohit Sharma.

On that note, let's reflect on three instances that showed the brotherly bond between Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant.

#1 Rohit Sharma consoling Rishabh Pant

Rohit Sharma was seen with Rishabh Pant after DC's gut-wrenching defeat against MI in IPL 2022

The 35-year-old has stood tall by the side of the youngster during the low points of his career whenever possible. For instance, the 24-year-old had to endure a heart-breaking loss in a must-win encounter against the Rohit Sharma-led side in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper was at the center of things after he dropped Dewald Brewis' catch and failed to review Tim David's edge as well. Better judgment during both instances could have arguably changed the complexion of the match. He was visibly disappointed after the team was eliminated from the competition.

Rohit Sharma was seen consoling his counterpart at the Wankhede Stadium following the encounter, showing the brotherly bond between them.

On a separate occasion, the wicket-keeper was dismissed for 96 in the first innings of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali, marking the fifth time he got out in the nervous nineties.

The player was frustrated and cut a disappointing figure in the dressing room before skipper Rohit Sharma sympathized with him and had a talk.

#2 Rohit Sharma asking Rishabh Pant to babysit

Rishabh Pant is a certified babysitter

The young, flamboyant player earned the tag of "babysitter" following the famous 2018-19 Border Gavaskar series in Australia. The term was heavily used by Australian captain Tim Paine during his back-and-forth banter with his nemesis on the pitch.

In a moment that could be seen as banter between the brothers, Rohit Sharma asked the Delhi-born cricketer to babysit his daughter, Samaira, by retweeting the youngster's Twitter post.

The 24-year-old was quick to respond with a witty reply, where he said:

“Hahhaa.. Bhaiya Yuzvendra Chahal not doing his job properly? More than happy to babysit Samaira. Congratulations Ritika Sajdeha.”

It took a while due to COVID-19 playing spoilsport. However, he did eventually get the chance to spend some time with Samaira in the end.

#3 Rohit Sharma defending Rishabh Pant on numerous occasions

The flamboyant pair have shared the field for five years

The former U-19 World Cup player came into the side with a huge responsibility on his shoulders. With MS Dhoni nearing retirement, the onus was on the youngster to fill the shoes, and understandably, the initial days were rough.

The Delhi-born player earned the wrath and the flak of fans and pundits alike for his unorthodox style and inconsistency. Rohit Sharma has always defended him, whether in press conferences or in casual interactions.

The Indian skipper has criticized the media for their lack of patience and harshness surrounding the youngster.

In an Instagram live session with Yuvraj Singh, the 35-year-old came to the defense of his teammate in a truly big brotherly fashion by saying:

"I talk the most to Rishabh Pant, I make him understand how to handle things. There was so much scrutiny surrounding him lately, he is only 20-21 years old, he is fed up with it."

In a separate interaction with the press, Sharma said:

"I just feel that he needs to be allowed to do what he wants to do on the field. I would request everyone to keep their eyes away from Pant for a while. He is a young guy, 22, trying to make a mark in international cricket. Every move he makes on the field, people start talking about him."

The bond between the two players is now stronger than ever despite the contrasting dynamic. Sharma is looking at the twilight years of his career. Pant, on the other hand, is waiting for his peak.

