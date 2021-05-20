“Make him permanent coach!” – Twitter can’t keep calm as Rahul Dravid set for head coach role for Sri Lanka tour

Rahul Dravid is likely to act as head coach for Team India during their upcoming Sri Lanka tour. With Ravi Shastri and the other backroom staff in England, Rahul Dravid will serve as the head coach for India’s white-ball squad.

Although official confirmation is awaited, Twitterati couldn’t keep calm as they celebrated Rahul Dravid’s return to the senior side.

Speaking to ANI, a BCCI official confirmed the news to the publication.

"The Team India coaching staff will be in the UK and it is best that the young team is guided by Dravid as he has already worked with almost all of the India 'A' boys. The comfort the youngsters share with him will be an added advantage," the BCCI official said.

India will play three ODIs and three T20Is against Sri Lanka in July. In the absence of many first-choice cricketers, a youthful Indian side is expected to be picked for the Sri Lanka assignment.

One of the most loved figures in Indian cricket, Rahul Dravid has gained a cult following as a coach over the past few years. Credited with moulding several young Indian cricketers, Twitter was full of praise and appreciation for the famous batsman after it came to light that Rahul Dravid is likely to be the temporary head coach for Team India.

Fans rejoice after Rahul Dravid news comes to light

The 48-year-old was trending on Twitter minutes after media reports came to light. Many hailed the BCCI’s decision, while others tweeted how the news of Rahul Dravid serving as the head coach of the Indian team is the best thing to happen in 2021.

💥Finally our Dream Comes True in this #indvssl series as #RahulDravid Leads the Team As Head Coach...❤️🔥❤️



Meanwhile Me Nd My Overwhelmed Bois rn Be like....

🥳😌🥳 #BCCI pic.twitter.com/s5e4HA02bs — 👑 Prince👑 (@TheLolnayak) May 20, 2021

Rahul Dravid will be India's head coach in the Srilanka tour.#RahulDravid pic.twitter.com/c8OUsxBloZ — 𝐉.𝐈.𝐓.🚩 😷 (@JitRo45) May 20, 2021

Greatest decision ever Thank You #BCCI

The Wall Of India . #RahulDravid pic.twitter.com/VAdvxFtxlL — Aniket Kamble (@_Iamanikett) May 20, 2021

we've already won the Srilanka tour, can't wait to see the mens performance under #RahulDravid's guidance...💙🇮🇳 — Aryan Pandey (@imaryan_1828) May 20, 2021

Thank god some good is happening this year. Congratulations to god of cricket. Mr dependable/The Great Wall/Jammy and Cutee Indranagar's Gunda. #RahulDravid pic.twitter.com/fZfOh7uKB0 — VIKAS B S (@titanvikas) May 20, 2021

Ravi Shastri jokes galore after Rahul Dravid set to lead Team India

Multiple fans cheekily suggested Ravi Shastri should be worried about his job since Rahul Dravid will get a chance to lead Team India. From witty comments and comical memes, Twitter was full of some hilarious reactions.

Make him permanent coach, Replace Shashtri with #RahulDravid!



What say? — Gaurav Mishra ♂️ (@IAmGMishra) May 20, 2021

Ravi Shastri’s term expires with T20 World Cup. With India in England through till September 6, Shastri unavailable for Sri Lanka tour. This is the stepping stone for Dravid to take over as chief coach from Shastri...if he wants it https://t.co/9SjzgNBlft — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 20, 2021

#RahulDravid



Rahul Dravid is head coach for Sri Lanka tour



Meanwhile Ravi shastri: pic.twitter.com/vBAgx1ZL1X — Tanishq Ganu (@smart__leaks) May 20, 2021

#RahulDravid is now coach of indian team



le shastri pic.twitter.com/NsBukSGDLM — parth RR FANS (@parth91674522) May 20, 2021