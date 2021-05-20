“Make him permanent coach!” – Twitter can’t keep calm as Rahul Dravid set for head coach role for Sri Lanka tour

Rahul Dravid is likely to act as head coach for Team India during their upcoming Sri Lanka tour. With Ravi Shastri and the other backroom staff in England, Rahul Dravid will serve as the head coach for India’s white-ball squad.
Although official confirmation is awaited, Twitterati couldn’t keep calm as they celebrated Rahul Dravid’s return to the senior side.
Speaking to ANI, a BCCI official confirmed the news to the publication.
"The Team India coaching staff will be in the UK and it is best that the young team is guided by Dravid as he has already worked with almost all of the India 'A' boys. The comfort the youngsters share with him will be an added advantage," the BCCI official said.
India will play three ODIs and three T20Is against Sri Lanka in July. In the absence of many first-choice cricketers, a youthful Indian side is expected to be picked for the Sri Lanka assignment.
One of the most loved figures in Indian cricket, Rahul Dravid has gained a cult following as a coach over the past few years. Credited with moulding several young Indian cricketers, Twitter was full of praise and appreciation for the famous batsman after it came to light that Rahul Dravid is likely to be the temporary head coach for Team India.
Fans rejoice after Rahul Dravid news comes to light
The 48-year-old was trending on Twitter minutes after media reports came to light. Many hailed the BCCI’s decision, while others tweeted how the news of Rahul Dravid serving as the head coach of the Indian team is the best thing to happen in 2021.
Ravi Shastri jokes galore after Rahul Dravid set to lead Team India
Multiple fans cheekily suggested Ravi Shastri should be worried about his job since Rahul Dravid will get a chance to lead Team India. From witty comments and comical memes, Twitter was full of some hilarious reactions.