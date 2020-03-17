Mamata Banerjee not pleased with BCCI and Ganguly's decision to cancel Kolkata ODI

BCCI decided to call off the Kolkata ODI between India and South Africa in the wake of the coronavirus threat.

Mamata Bannerjee made her displeasure at BCCI's decision known.

Mamata Banerjee is reportedly unhappy with Sourav Ganguly's decision to call off the Kolkata ODI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India decided to call off the second and third ODIs of the India-South Africa series due to the looming coronavirus threat. West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee is reportedly unhappy with the BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly, about the decision being made before consulting the state government.

The first of three ODIs at Dharamshala was washed out without a ball being bowled. The second and third games were then slated to be held behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, the BCCI decided to call off the remaining matches keeping the health of the players and officials in mind.

"Yes, the series has been called off. IPL has been postponed and there is little sense to hold two ODIs at this stage. We need to take care of the health of players and all others at this point. Nothing else matters now," a BCCI official said.

Mamata Banerjee, however, did not take too well to the decision and made her displeasure known.

“Everything was alright with Sourav. But they should have told us a word, nothing else. When the match was scheduled to be held in Kolkata, at least the Kolkata Police should have been informed,” Banerjee was quoted as saying.

South Africa is now expected to tour India at a later time and play out a full-fledged ODI series.