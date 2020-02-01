×
NZ vs IND 2020: Manish Pandey admits to a shift in mentality after being made to play at No. 6

Zaid K
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 01 Feb 2020, 11:49 IST

Pandey
Pandey's half-century gave India a fighting chance in the 4th T20I

After playing a pivotal knock in India’s nail-biting victory against New Zealand in the fourth T20I at Wellington, Manish Pandey admitted that although he’d ideally prefer to bat up the order, he has to settle for performing well at no. 6 due to the intense competition for places at the top in the Indian team.

India were in a precarious situation when Pandey came out to bat and things became increasingly difficult, given the fact that the 30-year-old kept losing his strike partners at the other end at regular intervals.

However, Pandey showed great composure and with a little bit of help from Shardul Thakur, powered India to a respectable total of 165.

Pandey shed light on the process which has helped him acclimatise to the change in batting position, revealing that he’s had to be calculative of the kind of shots he could potentially come in and play and what kind of bowler’s he’d be up against.


"I have to start preparing my mind as a No.6 batsman because normally I bat up the order, No. 3 or No. 4," Pandey told reporters in the post-match press conference.
"Here with the competition up top, you just have to wait for your chances, exactly how it used to happen before this. There were hardly six or 10 balls that I would play before. Today was the opportunity, and I've been preparing myself as to how to bat No.6 and what kind of shots I can play, what kind of bowlers, and how many overs are left. You've got to start preparing when you're sitting outside. You need to calculate," he concluded.
Published 01 Feb 2020, 11:49 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Manish Pandey
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Yesterday
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
Australia Women in Australia Tour Match 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
India A in New Zealand 2020
Big Bash League
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
