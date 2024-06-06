Marcus Stoinis’ top 3 all-round performances in T20Is ft. T20 World Cup 2024

Marcus Stoinis led the way for Australia in their opening game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 against Oman. Batting first, the Aussies were in trouble after losing three wickets for only 50 in the ninth over. Then came Marcus Stoinis, who started slow on the tricky surface but eventually gained momentum and formed an important partnership with David Warner.

The Australian all-rounder showed off his hitting ability against Mehran Khan in the 15th over, smashing four sixes. Warner got out in the 19th over for 56, but Stoinis played a brilliant hand and remained unbeaten on 67 off 36, powering Australia to a decent total of 164.

Trending

However, that was only the beginning of Stoinis' incredible night; he bowled well and took three vital wickets for his team. His outstanding all-around performance helped Australia earn their first points of the tournament.

Well, this was not the first occasion when the Australian star displayed his versatility. Marcus has previously done a fantastic job and has been a key member of Australia's T20 squad. In this article, we will look at the top three all-round performances by Marcus Stoinis in T20Is.

#3 A brilliant all-round performance by Marcus Stoinis against South Africa

Australia v South Africa (Image via Getty)

Australia faced South Africa at Kingsmead for the final match of the three-game series in 2023. RSA won the toss and chose to bat, but things didn’t go in their favor as they lost a couple of early wickets, courtesy of Marcus Stoinis.

However, Aiden Markram (41) and Donovan Ferreira (48) guided South Africa to a score of 190 runs. For Australia, Sean Abbott took four wickets, while Stoinis had two scalps to his name.

In response, Australia lost Matthew Short for a duck, but Travis Head (91) continued to play attacking cricket. In the latter part of the inning, Head was brilliantly supported by Marcus Stoinis, who returned unbeaten on 37 runs off 21 balls. Stoinis hit two fours and three sixes as Australia won the match with 13 balls remaining.

#2 A game-changing performance from Stoinis

India chose to bowl first after winning the toss in the opening game of a three-match series played in Australia in 2018. Rain forced the match to be reduced to 17 overs, and the Aussies scored 158 runs, thanks to some decent contributions from Glenn Maxwell (46 off 24) and Marcus Stoinis (33* off 19 balls).

India had to chase a total of 174 runs in 17 overs as per the DLS method. The Men in Blue lost Rohit Sharma early, but his opening partner, Shikhar Dhawan (76), played a brilliant inning.

However, it all came down to the last over, with India needing 13 to win. Krunal Pandya and Dinesh Karthik were on the crease. For Australia, it was Stoinis who had a difficult job at his hands, but he remained composed, took two wickets, and bowled a brilliant over to take his side over the line.

#1 Marcus Stoinis' show in Barbados in the T20 World Cup 2024

Australia faced Oman in their first match of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Aussies were in trouble after losing a few early wickets, but Marcus Stoinis came to their rescue and scored 67 runs off just 36 balls on a tricky pitch. Stoinis struck two fours and six maximums as he powered Australia to a decent total of 164 runs.

In response, Oman tried to show fight in patches, but that was not enough against a side like Australia, as they fell short by 39 runs. For Australia, their first-inning hero Stoinis led the way with three wickets, while Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, and Nathan Ellis took two wickets each.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback