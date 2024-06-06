"It was important for the captain to last long and play an extended innings" - Aakash Chopra lauds Rohit Sharma's knock in India's win vs Ireland

Aakash Chopra has lauded Rohit Sharma for scoring a crucial half-century on a difficult pitch in India's 2024 T20 World Cup win against Ireland. The Indian skipper scored 52 runs off 37 deliveries with the help of four fours and three sixes.

India bundled Ireland out for 96 after asking them to bat first in New York on Wednesday, June 5. The Men in Blue then achieved the target with eight wickets and 46 deliveries to spare to complete a resounding win.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Rohit for playing a lengthy knock and ensuring there weren't any hiccups during the chase.

"Ideally, I should be talking about the bowlers first because they got the opposition all out for 96 but I am going to talk about a batter as these were the conditions where batting was most difficult. Lasting longer was the problem here, whether there was any batter who could last really long," he said (4:00).

"What could have gone wrong in a run chase of 96? The only thing that could have gone wrong was losing early wickets. It was possible that everyone scored 10-15 runs and then, although you would have won the game, the win wouldn't have been enjoyable. In such a scenario, it was important for the captain to last long and play an extended innings, and he showed that by doing it," the former India opener added.

Rohit added 54 runs for the second wicket with Rishabh Pant (36* off 26) after Virat Kohli was dismissed for a five-ball one. The wicketkeeper-batter ensured India got over the line after the captain retired hurt.

"He was standing on the doorstep of victory but he still said that he couldn't bear it anymore and went out" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was hit on the shoulder by a sharply rising delivery.

Aakash Chopra noted that Rohit Sharma was struck a few times on the body and might have been forced to retire hurt due to unbearable pain.

"At times, it becomes very difficult. It was actually the case with Rohit Sharma. The captain had to go retired hurt in the end. He retired hurt because he was hit by two or three balls. Ultimately, I don't know the status of his injury. He was standing on the doorstep of victory but he still said that he couldn't bear it anymore and went out," he said.

The reputed commentator also praised Rishabh Pant for supporting Rohit from the other end.

"Kohli got out early. Rishabh Pant came at No. 3. He was also hit by a lot of balls and the physio had to come in. However, he remained unbeaten on 36 and played one or two good shots. He hit three fours and two sixes. Suryakumar got out early but India won the game in 12.2 overs," Chopra observed (7:50).

Suryakumar Yadav was caught in the deep for a four-ball two. Pant then sealed the win in Shivam Dube's (0* off 2) company.

