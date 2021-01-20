Marnus Labuschagne replaces Virat Kohli in top 3 of ICC Test rankings

Virat Kohli has lost his third spot in the ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen to Marnus Labuschagne. In the latest rankings released by the global governing body for cricket, the Aussie batsman has taken a 16-point lead over Kohli. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith have retained their top two spots.

Marnus Labuschagne's century at the Gabba helped him leapfrog Virat Kohli into the third position, with the Indian skipper slipping to fourth.

English captain Joe Root jumped six places to fifth after his double ton against Sri Lanka in Galle. As a result, all members of the 'Fab Four' are currently present in top five of the ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen. Cheteshwar Pujara, meanwhile, has moved up to the seventh position.

Courtesy of Root and Pujara's rise, Babar Azam and Henry Nicholls dropped one spot each and are presently sixth and 10th respectively. Ajinkya Rahane and Ben Stokes occupy the eighth and ninth spots to complete the top 10. Rishabh Pant, who shone for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has attained his career-best 691 rating points to claim the 13th spot.

Virat Kohli will make his return in the upcoming home series against England

Virat Kohli could not score a single Test hundred in 2020

Virat Kohli missed the last three Tests against Australia. However, the Indian captain will be back in action for the home series versus England. Kohli, who failed to score a hundred in 2020, will be keen to score big when England visit.

The Indian selectors announced the squad for the first two Tests against England on Tuesday. A series win will likely seal Team India's place in the ICC World Test Championship final.