"Mayank Agarwal has failed to show consistency for India"- Parthiv Patel

Former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel feels that India opener Mayank Agarwal has failed to make the most of the opportunities that he has got at the top of the order.

Agarwal got off to a good start against Sri Lanka on Friday but failed to convert it into a big score.

There is a lot of competition for the opening spots in the Indian team, and with the likes of KL Rahul out injured and Shubman Gill waiting in the wings, Parthiv Patel feels Agarwal will need to be more consistent to stay in contention.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Patel elaborated on the kind of depth India has in the opening department.

"The kind of options that this Indian team has, it is important to make the most of opportunities. Not every time will a player be injured. Mayank Agarwal has failed to show that much consistency."

After a sensational ton against New Zealand in Mumbai, Agarwal has failed to string together another substantial innings. Parthiv Patel added:

"He scored a hundred against New Zealand and then had an inconsistent run in South Africa. Since there are many options, it is important to score big whenever you get an opportunity."

Rohit Sharma will be disappointed with the way he got out: Parthiv Patel

Another player who didn't make his start count was Indian captain Rohit Sharma. The 34-year-old looked good for his 29 but once again fell prey to a mistimed pull shot that went straight into the hands of deep fine-leg.

Rohit has had this issue with the short ball, especially in Test cricket. But Parthiv Patel feels he is too good a player to get bogged down by the problem consistently and that he will soon find a way.

"Whenever Rohit Sharma will hit a good pull shot we will admire it and whenever he gets dismissed, we will ask whether there was a need to play that shot. But I think Rohit will be disappointed with the way he got out because of the way the pitch is and the way he was set. But hopefully, with time he will find a way as he is too good a player to lose his wicket this way," Parthiv Patel concluded.

Since the two openers departed, Hanuma Vihari and Virat Kohli are looking solid at the crease and will be hopeful of forming a huge partnership.

