Maybe Sachin wants to put him off: Steve Waugh not taking Marnus Labuschagne’s praise too seriously

Raj FOLLOW ANALYST News

SHARE

2020 Australian Cricket Awards

Looks like former Australia captain Steve Waugh isn't that impressed with Sachin Tendulkar's praise of Marnus Labuschagne.

Tendulkar had picked Labuschagne as the player who most reminds him of himself and hailed him as one of the fast-rising batsmen in the world - a special talent with impeccable footwork.

During the Bushfire charity match, The Little Master was asked to name the player who he thinks came closest to resembling him at his prime. Here's what he had said:

“I happened to be watching the second Test match at Lord’s between England and Australia. When Steve Smith got injured, I saw Labuschagne’s second innings.

“I was sitting with my father-in-law. I saw Marnus get hit off the second ball from Jofra Archer and, post that, the 15 minutes he batted, I said, ‘This player looks special’.”

Waugh, though, said that he does not agree with the comparisons made, but then quickly praised the youngster for his sensational recent form.

“Maybe he (Tendulkar) wants to put him (Labuschagne) off. I don’t think so,” Waugh was quoted as saying by PTI.

“In my opinion, he has appetite for runs. When he came to the side 12 months ago, he was 26th but now he is fourth ranked Test player batsmen in the world, so it’s incredible transformation," he added.