Mehidy claims three as Bangladesh reduce fidgety India to 45/4 after setting a target of 145

Bangladesh bowlers led an excellent fightback for the hosts, reducing India to 45/4 in their second innings at stumps on Day 3 of the second Test in Dhaka on Saturday, December 24.

After India’s bowlers did a good job of holding Bangladesh to 231 in their second innings, a 2-0 victory seemed for the taking for the vistors. However, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (3/12) once again proved to be India’s nemesis, rocking the opposition with big strikes. India still need 100 runs for victory with six wickets in the bag.

India got off to a nervous start in their chase of 145 as skipper KL Rahul perished cheaply again. The right-handed batter went for a tentative push against his opposite number, Shakib Al Hasan, and was caught behind for 2. Bangladesh were pumped up with the early wicket.

Cheteshwar Pujara (6) also did not last long. He went down the pitch to Mehidy and tried to block a length back. However, the batter got an inside edge and ball went back towards the keeper, who effected the stumping. Shubman Gill (7) then gifted his wicket away. He too ran down the track to Mehidy, completely missed the ball and was stranded. The keeper did the rest.

Virat Kohli got an lbw decision against Taijul Islam overturned early in his innings as he clearly edged the ball. However, there was a massive moment in the Test as Kohli (1) was dismissed before stumps by Mehidy. The Indian batter tried to defend a fullish delivery, but the inside edge was smartly snaffled by Mominul Haque at short leg. At stumps, Axar Patel was unbeaten on 26 and nightwatchman Jaydev Unadkat on 3.

Earlier, Bangladesh resumed their second innings on 7/0, but Indian bowlers dominated proceedings on Day 3. Ravichandran Ashwin struck early for the visitors, trapping Najmul Hossain Shanto (5) lbw from around the wicket with a length ball that skidded on after pitching. Shanto had survived an leg before appeal off the previous delivery as India lost a review.

Mohammed Siraj then sent back Mominul (5) with a length delivery outside off that the batter poked at and walked off. Bangladesh skipper Shakib (13) also failed to make a significant contribution. He chipped a delivery from Unadkat straight to extra cover. Axar then trapped Mushfiqur Rahim (9) right in front of the stumps to leave Bangladesh in big trouble at 70/4. Their hopes again rested young opener Zakir Hasan as they headed to lunch on Day 3.

Zakir had a few nervous moments out in the middle, but batted with patience and went on to complete a well-deserved half-century in the second session of play. However, the batter could not carry on the fight for much longer. On 51, he slashed a short and wide delivery from Umesh Yadav to deep third man.

Dropped catches hurt India as Bangladesh lower-order adds crucial runs

India could have had Litton Das’ wicket on 20, but Kohli misjudged a catch at slip after Axar smartly induced an edge. Axar, though, had something to cheer for not long after. He foxed Mehidy (0) in flight and beat his sweep, thus trapping the batter in front of the stumps.

Nurul Hasan and Das counter-attacked and put the Indian spinners under some pressure. The visitors, though, made life tougher for themselves with another dropped chance; Axar again being the unlucky bowler. Nurul was batting on 27 when he nicked the left-arm spinner. Rishabh Pant could not hold on to the chance. The ball deflected off his gloves towards Kohli at slip, who was moving in the wrong direction.

Luckily for India, the miss did not prove costly as Axar again foxed Nurul and had him stumped for 31. The catching woes for Kohli, though, hadn’t ended. He put down another edge at slip, this time off Ashwin’s bowling, allowing Das to bring up his fifty. There was more frustration for India as Das and Taskin Ahmed (31*) added 60 runs for the eighth wicket.

The entertaining stand ended when Siraj got one to nip back and castled Das through the gate. The Indian pacer then gave his ‘good friend’ in the opposition camp a send-off. The visitors wrapped up things quickly after Das’ exit. Taijul was trapped lbw by Ashwin for 1, while Khaled Ahmed was run out for 4. Bangladesh were all-out for 231, setting India a target of 145.

At the innings break, India held the upper hand. The script, however, did not go according to plans for the visitors as their key batters crumbled under pressure, bringing Bangladesh back into the contest.

