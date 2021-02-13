Mehidy Hasan becomes the fastest Bangladesh bowler to claim 100 Test wickets

Mehidy Hasan became the youngest and fastest Bangladeshi bowler to take 100 Test wickets on Saturday. The off-spinner achieved this feat in his 24th Test on the second day of the 2nd Test against West Indies.

Hasan also became the fourth bowler from Bangladesh to take 100 wickets in Tests. Before the 23-year-old, Taijul Islam held the record, reaching the landmark of 100 wickets in 25 Tests. Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Rafique are the only two other Bangladeshi players to claim 100 wickets in their Test career.

Mehidy Hasan becomes only the fourth Bangladesh bowler to 100 Test wickets 💪



He has achieved the feat in only his 24th match!#BANvWI pic.twitter.com/t7t9jtlhCi — ICC (@ICC) February 13, 2021

Shane Moseley became Hasan's 100th victim today. The off-spinner tossed the ball up outside off stump and invited the batsman forward. Moseley played a defensive shot but got an outside edge and Mohammad Mithun safely pouched the catch at second slip.

Mehidy Hasan's prolific performance in the ongoing Test series

Mehidy Hasan is having a terrific time in the series even though Bangladesh are trailing West Indies by 1-0. The bowling all-rounder smashed his maiden Test century in the first Test in Chattogram and picked up eight wickets. However, it came in a losing cause as Kyle Mayers hit a double ton in the fourth innings to guide West Indies home.

The bowling all-rounder once again showed his mettle with the bat today as he formed a crucial 126 runs partnership with Liton Das. Bangladesh were precariously placed at 155-6 when Mehidy Hasan came out to bat, but his 57 and Liton Das' 71 helped the Asian side to get to 296 runs in the second innings.

The visitors still have their noses in front, but Bangladesh have staged a decent comeback today. West Indies are 41-3 in their third innings, with their overall lead at 154 runs at the end of day 3.

Other records held by Mehidy Hasan

The off-spinner burst onto the scene in 2016 where he picked up 19 wickets in a series against England, the best series haul by a Bangladesh bowler. The 23-year-old has also got to his name the best bowling figures by a Bangladesh bowler in a Test match - 12 for 117 - which he took against West Indies in 2018.

Advertisement

It's fair to say that the off-spinner has already taken giant strides in his young career.