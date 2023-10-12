Men's All Stars T20 Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Cricket Hong Kong is all set for the Men’s All Stars T20 Series, starting on October 12, Thursday. Three teams will take part in the competition for three days and the best talent from the country will participate in the tournament.

Hong Kong Islanders, Kowloon Lions, and New Territories Tigers are the three teams. All teams will take on the other sides once in a single round-robin stage and the top two sides will take on each other in the grand finale on October 15, Sunday.

Hong Kong Islanders will be led by the star player Anshuman Rath and the side will be coached by the national team’s head coach Simon Willis. Hong Kong international side skipper Nizakat Khan will lead New Territories Tigers and they will be coached by Jawaid Iqbal.

Kowloon Lions will be captained by Yasim Murtaza, who won the Hong Kong Player of the Year, and former International cricketer Moner Dar will coach the side.

This competition will serve as an ideal platform for all the Hong Kong cricketers going into the tri-series against Nepal and UAE later this month and in the ICC T20 World Cup Asian Qualifiers in November 2023.

Men's All Stars T20 Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1 - October 12, Hong Kong Islanders vs Kowloon Lions, 11:30 AM

Match 2 - October 14, Kowloon Lions vs New Territories Tigers, 7:00 AM

Match 3 - October 14, New Territories Tigers vs Hong Kong Islanders, 11:30 AM

Final - October 15, 1st Place vs 2nd Place, 11:30 AM

Men's All Stars T20 Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Men's All Stars T20 Series 2023 will be live-streamed on the FanCode website and app. However, no live telecast of the competition will be available on any TV channel in India.

Men's All Stars T20 Series 2023: Full Squads

Hong Kong Islanders:

Anshuman Rath (c), Adit Gorawara (wk), Aizaz Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Ayaz, Fahad Hayat, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Hamed Khan, Haseeb Muhammad, Imran Arif, Shahi Samir, Shoaib Muhammad, Waheed Mohammad

Kowloon Lions:

Yasim Murtaza (c), Aftab Hussain, Anas Khan, Babar Hayat, Benny Singh Paras, Dhananjay Rao, Hammad Mohammad, Jayden Botfield (wk), Luke Jones, Raag Kapur, Shahid Wasif, Tanwir Afzaal, Zakir Hayat

New Territories Tigers:

Nizakat Khan (c), Akbar Khan, Asad Rasheed, Daniyal Bukhari (wk), Devang Bulsara, Ehsan Khan, Haroon Arshad, Hassan Khan, Martin Coetzee, Mudassar Hussain, Sheryar Khan, Sunny Bhimsaria, Zeeshan Ali (wk)