6 cricketers who have been accused of sexual harassment

Piyush Choudhary FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.44K // 15 Oct 2018, 19:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What started off as a social media campaign against sexual harassment and assault has turned into a widely appreciated movement calling out all the culprits of molestation, who were until now safe behind the curtains. Of late, the movement has gained traction in India too with a Bollywood actress accusing a co-actor of inappropriate behaviour and cases have not stopped coming out in the open since.

The Indian movement has in its wake laid blames on many respected people from across different professions, of which cricket, unfortunately, is one. Two prominent names, which also feature in the article, have been named in the recent series of the #MeToo allegations. There have been past instances too when cricketers were accused of inappropriate behaviour towards females. While some accusations were proved right, others failed to stand the test of truth.

This article lists six cricketers who have been accused of sexual assault or harassment at any point in their lives including those who were called out recently. Two of the names featuring on the list have come up only in the recent slew of #MeToo allegations while others had surfaced earlier.

The article does not claim the recent allegations to be true or baseless.

Without further ado, let's glance through the names in the list.

#6 Luke Pomersbach

Luke Pomersbach was accused of harassment back in 2012, during the fifth season of IPL.

Luke Pomersbach, a former Australian cricketer, found himself in a deep sea back in 2012, when he was accused of molestation and violence during the IPL. He was a member of the Royal Challengers Bangalore then.

Following the charges of molesting the victim and hurting her fiance, he was arrested by the Delhi police. It was also reported that he fainted during the hearing. The woman who filed the complaint later dropped the charges against him and the case was settled outside court premises.

1 / 6 NEXT