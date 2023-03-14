MI vs GG, WPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in the upcoming clash 

Two teams who kickstarted the tournament - Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Giants (GG) - are set to battle out once again in Match 12 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The much-awaited fixture is scheduled to be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 14.

With their confidence sky-high, MI are the team to beat in the tournament so far. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led unit, which has got almost all their bases covered, have recorded four victories in as many fixtures. A win today will certify their place in the knockout stages as well.

GG, meanwhile, faced an annihilating defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous game on Saturday (March 11). The Gujarat-based franchise have won just a single game in four matches and will want to get their act together in order to put some pressure on the teams standing above them in the table .

Tuesday's fixture will also offer players from both teams the opportunity to make history. On that note, let's take a look at three landmarks that can be reached in the fixture between GG and MI.

#3 Sophia Dunkley could complete 2000 T20 runs

The last time Sophia Dunkley played, she made a breathtaking 65 off just 28 balls against Bangalore.

The young Englishwoman batter, who would want to contribute once again to her team, will have a landmark to achieve as well on Tuesday.

Dunkley only needs 28 more runs to complete her 2000 runs in T20 cricket (T20Is and franchise cricket included). She has currently made 1,972 runs in her T20 career, averaging 22.7 in the process.

#2 Amelia Kerr could become the first-ever women's cricketer to complete 200 wickets in franchise cricket

Mumbai's Amelia Kerr, whose performances have gone a bit under the radar, could create history against Gujarat on Tuesday.

With 196 wickets to her name, Kerr is currently the highest wicket-taker in women's T20 franchise cricket history. Another four scalps would take her to 200 T20 franchise cricket wickets and if she manages to pick up the required number of wickets, Kerr will become only the first women's cricketer ever to achieve the feat.

The Kiwi off-spinner has taken six wickets across four innings for MI as well.

#1 Harmanpreet Kaur could become only the first Indian to hit 30 fours in WPL 2023

Perhaps the most elegant and destructive batter in the tournament so far, Harmanpreet Kaur will be adamant to continue her wondrous form in the upcoming match as well.

Kaur, who has hit 129 runs at a strike rate of 181.2 so far, needs to smash only five boundaries against GG to complete her 30 fours in the ongoing league. If the Indian skipper manages to do so, she will become only the first Indian to accomplish the feat.

Meg Lanning (33) and Alyssa Healy (31) are the only two overseas players who have clobbered more than 30 fours in WPL 2023 so far.

