MI vs RCB Match Prediction: Who will win today's WPL 2025 match?

The two teams with titles in the Women's Premier League (WPL) will enter the final league game of the 2025 edition with contrasting ambitions. The Mumbai Indians (MI), who won the inaugural season, are one win away from securing top spot and direct entry into the final. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who went all the way last year, became the second team to be eliminated from the competition and are currently placed dead last in the standings.

Ad

MI are level on points with the Delhi Capitals (DC), but their net run rate didn't skyrocket despite them being in an excellent position yesterday against the Gujarat Giants (GG). Playing back-to-back games, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will need to dig deep against a team with nothing to lose if they are to finish atop the points table.

RCB, meanwhile, have endured a torrid campaign. With a whole bunch of losses in Bengaluru and Lucknow, five to be exact, the defending champions have seen virtually nothing go their way in recent matches. However, they are a proud franchise, and with plenty of talent in their ranks, they will at least want to finish without the wooden spoon.

Ad

Trending

Mumbai Indians Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, SB Keerthana, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari, Nadine de Klerk.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Sabbhineni Meghana, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Renuka Thakur Singh, Ekta Bisht, Heather Graham, Charlie Dean, Sneh Rana, Jagravi Pawar, Nuzhat Parween, Joshitha VJ.

Ad

Can MI shake off the tiredness of consecutive matchdays and give themselves a long break ahead of the final? Or will RCB spoil their party and sign off from WPL 2025 on a high?

WPL 2025: MI look to secure final berth as RCB attempt to save face

India v Australia - ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 - Source: Getty

It's hard to see how RCB pull this off. Having lost their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs, it would only be natural for the franchise to test out the young and uncapped players on the roster. The game has virtually nothing riding on it, and they'll get no better chance to give the fringe players an opportunity to impress.

Ad

MI, on the other hand, have everything to play for. Their host of overseas all-rounders - Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr - are clicking together and seem to be peaking at the right time. While there are a couple of inexperienced weak links in the bowling attack, Mumbai are clearly more well-rounded than their opponents.

Of course, there is the factor that RCB can now play freely. That could bring the best out of them, and there's so much talent on the roster that Bengaluru are bound to win games at some point.

Ad

However, they might meet their match in MI, who are firing on all cylinders and have lost to only the Capitals throughout WPL 2025.

Prediction: MI to win Match 20 of WPL 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️