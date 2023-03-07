MI vs RCB, WPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during MI vs RCB match

Mumbai Indians cruised to their second win in WPL 2023 on Monday (March 6). The Harmanpreet Kaur-led outfit beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets at the Brabourne Stadium to retain top position in the Women's Premier League points table.

Hayley Matthews was the top performer for Mumbai Indians. The Caribbean player smacked a 38-ball 77 and scalped three wickets to help the Mumbai-based franchise destroy Royal Challengers.

Matthews' fine bowling performance ensured that RCB were all out for 155. MI chased down the 156-run target in just 14.2 overs, riding on a quickfire half-century from Matthews.

Natalie Sciver also played a magnificent knock of 55 for MI. She remained unbeaten on 55 off 29 as the Mumbai-based franchise recorded their second win in as many games.

It was another disappointing result for RCB, who suffered their second loss in as many outings. The Smriti Mandhana-led outfit failed to get going in both departments and lost by nine wickets.

The first WPL clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore entertained fans a lot. Here are three records that were broken/set during this WPL 2023 contest.

#1 Fastest run chase in WPL 2023

Mumbai Indians dominated proceedings at the Brabourne Stadium. (Image Courtesy: WPLT20.com)

Mumbai Indians became the second team to complete a run chase in the Women's Premier League. UP Warriorz was the first team to do so on Sunday (March 5) evening against Gujarat Giants. The Lucknow-based franchise completed the run-chase in the 20th over.

However, MI needed only 14.2 overs to chase the target set by Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. Courtesy of the half-centuries from Hayley Matthews and Natalie Sciver, Mumbai Indians have set a new record for the fastest run-chase in the WPL so far.

#2 Lowest first-innings total in WPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore became the first team to lose all ten wickets while batting first in a Women's Premier League game. Hayley Matthews' three-wicket haul helped MI bowl RCB out for just 155in the first innings.

RCB's 155-run total is the lowest by a team batting first in the Women's Premier League so far. In the first two games, MI and Delhi Capitals crossed the 200-run mark, while Gujarat Giants scored 169 against UP Warriorz.

#3 Biggest win in terms of wickets in WPL 2023

Mumbai Indians not only set a new record for the quickest run-chase in Women's Premier League but also the biggest win in terms of wickets in hand. The Mumbai-based franchise won the game by nine wickets.

UP Warriorz won against Gujarat Giants by three wickets on Sunday evening. MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur was delighted with her team's performance as she said at her post-match presentation:

"We just wanted to back ourselves. Wanted to chase, and that was a good thing. Everyone in the team is ready to do whatever comes their way."

MI play their next game against Delhi Capitals on Thursday (March 9), while RCB take on Gujarat Giants on Tuesday (March 7).

Poll : 0 votes