MI vs RCB, WPL 2023: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, Pitch history and WPL records

WPL 2023 will return to the Brabourne Stadium tonight for the fixture between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

MI and RCB are two of the most popular franchises in the men's Indian Premier League. It will be interesting to see if the women's rivalry between the two sides can also live up to the expectations.

Both MI and RCB have played one match in WPL 2023 thus far. The Mumbai Indians kicked off their season with a memorable win against the Gujarat Giants on Saturday, while the Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a big defeat against the Delhi Capitals (DC) last evening.

India's top two women's cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana will go head-to-head in this contest. Ahead of the much-awaited MI vs RCB clash, here are some important details about the pitch in Mumbai.

Brabourne Stadium WPL records & stats

WPL matches played: 1

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams batting second: 0

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 84 - Shafali Verma (DC) vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2023.

Best bowling figures: 5/29 - Tara Norris (DC) vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2023.

Highest team score: 223/2 - Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2023.

Lowest team score: 163/8 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi Capitals, 2023.

Average first-innings score: 223

Brabourne Stadium pitch report

The wicket in Mumbai is great for batting. In the only WPL match played on this ground, the Delhi Capitals smacked 223 runs in 20 overs. In reply, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 163 to lose the game by 60 runs.

Brabourne Stadium last Women's T20 game

Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs in the last WPL match on this ground. Half-centuries from openers Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning helped DC post 223/2 on the board. Chasing 224 for a victory, RCB fell short by 60 runs, courtesy of Tara Norris' five-wicket haul.

The batters hit 10 sixes in the WPL match between RCB and DC. A total of 10 wickets fell in the two innings, with spinners taking four of them.

