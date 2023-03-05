MI vs RCB, WPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The fourth match of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will see the Mumbai Indians Women take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians Women had a sensational start to the competition. An all-around effort saw them defeat the Gujarat Giants Women by 143 runs to get off to a winning start.

After being asked to bat first, the Mumbai Indians Women posted a mammoth 207 on the board, thanks to contributions from Hayley Matthews (47), Harmanpreet Kaur (65), and Amelia Kerr (45*). Saika Ishaque picked up four wickets with the ball as they knocked over the Giants on 64. They will be looking to repeat their performance on Monday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, meanwhile, didn’t have the best of starts to the WPL 2023. They faced the Delhi Capitals Women in their opening game of the competition and suffered a loss by 60 runs.

Bowling first, the bowlers struggled as the Capitals posted 223 on the board. Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 34 but a lack of big partnerships resulted in them finishing their innings on 163/8. They will have to fire in unison to grab their first win of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Match Details:

Match: Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, Match 4, Women’s Premier League 2023

Date and Time: Monday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium is a wonderful track to bat on. There is no escape for the bowlers once they miss their mark as they often go on a journey while bowling at this venue. Fans can expect a high-scoring affair at this venue.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Mumbai on Monday is expected to range between 26 and 36 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Probable XIs

Mumbai Indians Women

Don’t expect them to make any changes to their winning combination.

Probable XI

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women

RCB would look to open their account with the same line-up.

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Asha Shobhana, Kanika Ahuja, Preeti Bose, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Match Prediction

Both sides have had contrasting starts to the competition. The Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will have to bring out their A-game on Monday to challenge the Mumbai Indians Women and grab their first win.

Mumbai Indians have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to carry it forward.

Prediction: Mumbai Indians Women to win this encounter.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

