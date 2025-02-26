MI vs UPW Match Prediction: Who will win today's WPL 2025 match?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have one title and two playoffs appearances in the Women's Premier League (WPL). The UP Warriorz (UPW), meanwhile, haven't been as successful in the league, with zero finals in the two editions of the tournament thus far.

However, their head-to-head record doesn't necessarily reflect where the two teams stand. In fact, their standing in the points table doesn't either. While UPW have won two of their five meetings against MI, both teams are level on four points in WPL 2025.

Mumbai have played a match fewer and have a better net run rate, so they're placed third in the table. UP, on the other hand, are fourth, but are on the back of consecutive wins over the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who are in the top two right now.

The latter win was a special one for the Warriorz, who seemed down and out when Chinelle Henry was dismissed before Sophie Ecclestone pulled a rabbit out of the hat. In a competitive league like WPL 2025, those victories could prove season-defining.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, SB Keerthana, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari, Nadine de Klerk.

UP Warriorz Squad: Chamari Athapaththu, Vrinda Dinesh, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma (c), Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Kranti Goud, Saima Thakor, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana, Arushi Goel, Chinelle Henry, Alana King, Shweta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar.

Can MI go to the top of the table with a win? Or will UPW continue their winning momentum?

WPL 2025: MI and UPW look to get out of mid-table muddle

WPL 2023 - UP Warriorz v Gujarat Giants - Source: Getty

The UP Warriorz won the last game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, but that was largely due to Smriti Mandhana's disastrous captaincy. On paper, UPW arguably don't have enough firepower in the pace attack to make the most of the swinging conditions at the venue.

Moreover, there are clear concerns over whether UPW's top order can deliver the goods. Henry and Ecclestone can't save the team each time, and with Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma and Tahlia McGrath struggling, they will have their task cut out against MI. Even the in-form KP Navgire could be troubled by Shabnim Ismail's pace and bounce.

Mumbai have a couple of concerns of their own. Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia haven't covered themselves in glory, and their loss to the Capitals exposed certain vulnerabilities in the bowling attack.

But there's no doubt that MI are putting the pieces together. They are the clear favorites for this game, given their recent form, overall lineup composition, and conditions at the Chinnaswamy.

Prediction: MI to win Match 11 of WPL 2025.

